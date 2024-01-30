Farooki returns home from hospital

On January 22, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki suffered a mild brain stroke and was hospitalised. After two days, updating his condition, his wife, Nusrat Imrose Tisha posted on her official social media stating that, "Mostofa is still under doctors' observation in the Neuro ICU. His health is improving, but he needs proper rest for a proper recovery. He will soon resume work, Inshaallah."

In the latest post from Farooki's verified Facebook account, it has been informed that the filmmaker returned home yesterday.

The post reads, "On January 29, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki had a city scan. Alhamdulillah, the report from the CT scan is good, and he is recovering rapidly. He has been enjoying and playing with Ilham at home since his return. Despite his weaknesses, he is trying to participate in every game with her. I (Tisha) couldn't help but capture this image of father-daughter love anymore. Everyone, please pray."

After Farooki's health condition was announced on social media, his colleagues from the showbiz industry showed their concern and empathy towards him and his family.

Meanwhile, directors from his 'bhai brother group', including Redoan Rony, Ashfaque Nipun, and Adnan Al Rajeev amongst others have shared emotional responses, prayers and positive thoughts for their 'Boss' Farooki.