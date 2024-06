Eid Day 6: What to watch on TV today

As the festivities of Eid continue to color our lives with vibrancy, television channels are offering a diverse range of programs and exclusive dramas throughout the week of Eid-ul-Azha. In addition to premiering new content, they are also hosting special screenings of popular films for audiences to enjoy on the sixth day of the festival.

Here's an overview of what to watch today.

Photo: Courtesy

ATN Bangla

Morning show: Chayer Chumuke

Host: Bhabna Ahmed

Director: Shampa Mahmud, Mostak Hossain

Time: 8am

Special fiction: Tobuo Bhalobashi

Director: Mabrur Rashid Bannah

Cast: Tahsan Khan, Samira Khan Mahi, and others

Time: 9am

Film: Lobhe Paap Paape Mrittu

Director: Sohanur Rahman Sohan

Cast: Riaz, Purnima, Amin khan, and others

Time: 10:20am

Children's programme: Shobar Jonno Eid

Director: Kajoli Ahmed

Time: 1:25pm

Film: King Khan

Director: Mohammad Hossain Jemmy

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Sohel Rana, Misha Sawdagar, and others

Time: 2:50pm

Photo: Courtesy

Special fiction: Position Thik Nai

Director: Adibashi Mizan

Cast: Zaher Alvy, Manashi, and others

Time: 7:40pm

Special fiction: Police Officer

Director: Zulfikar Ahmed Shishir

Cast: Zaher Alvy, Tithi, Shayla Sabi, and others

Time: 8:45pm

Magazine programme: Eid Binodon Mela

Director: Ali Ajgar Emon

Time: 10:30pm

Special telefilm: Biye Niye Kechal

Director: Mehedi Hasan Rana

Cast: Siam Mridha, Ayesha Nafiza, and others

Time: 11:30pm

Photo: Courtesy

Banglavision

Telefilm: Baadi Jokhon Begum

Director: Jewel Alin

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Sarika, and others

Time: 2:10pm

Fiction: Jodi Phire Naa Ashe

Director: Mohidul Muhin

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Samira Khan Mahi, and others

Time: 5:25pm

Seven-episode Drama: Hadudu (Episode 6)

Director: Maidul Rakib

Cast: Chashi Alam, Marzuk Russell, Anik, Hasan Masud, Waliul Haque Rumi, and Shamima Naznin among others

Time: 6:45pm

Photo: Courtesy

Fiction: Sonia Syndrome

Director: Jamal Mallick

Cast: Yash Rohan, Sadia Ayman, and others

Time: 7:45pm

Seven-episode Drama: Mannato Bhaloi Chhilo (Episode 6)

Director: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Chashi Alam, Pavel, Anika Kabir Shakh, and Bachchu Rumel among others

Time: 8:40pm

Fiction: Prem Khelapi

Director: Borno Nath

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Samantha Parvez, and others

Time: 9:25pm

Fiction: Priyo Amar Jaan

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, and others

Time: 10:10pm

Fiction: Nije Bachle Bou er Naam

Director: Shams Karim

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Salha Khanom Nadia, and others

Time: 10:40pm

Fiction: Biye Ami Korboi

Director: Serniabat Shawon

Cast: Arash Khan, Tasnuva Tisha, and others

Time: 11:45pm

Photo: Courtesy

Channel i

Telefilm: Porajito

Director: Ishtiaq Ahmed

Cast: Sohel Mondol, Samira Khan Mahi, and others

Time: 2:30pm

Telefilm: Bou Chora Bokkor । Heror Agomon

Director: Mahmud Hasan Shikder

Cast: Zaher Nirob, shahtaj, and others

Time: 4:30pm

Fiction: Habiganjer Horbola

Director: Afzal Hossain

Time: 6:10pm

Fiction: Sunglass

Director: Ferdous Hasan

Cast: Ashik Chowdhury, Olongkar Chowdhury, Dilara Zaman, Abul Hayat among others

Time: 7:50pm

Fiction: Khub Jotone

Director: Shakhawat Shibly

Cast: Zaher Alvi, Effat Ara Tithi, Nabila Islam among others

Time: 9:35pm

Film: Shonar Chor

Director: Zahid Hossain

Cast: Zayed Khan, Moushumi, Omar Sani, and others

Time: 10:15pm

Photo: Courtesy

Boishakhi TV

Musical programme: Boishakir Sokaler Gaan

Singer: Rumana Islam

Time: 8:15am

Musical programme: Gaane Gaane Eid Ananda

Singer: Khairul Wasi and Kaniz Khandakar Mitu

Time: 11am

Photo: Courtesy

Film: Moner Shathe Juddho

Director: Ahmed Nasir

Cast: Manna, Purnima, Bappa Raj and others

Time: 2:30pm

Fiction: Manush Manush Khela

Director: Sagor Jahan

Cast: Khairul Bashar, Tanjin Tisha and others

Time: 8:10pm

Fiction: E Hridoy

Director: Mabrur Rashid Bannah

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Keya Payel and others

Time: 9:50pm

Mega-drama: Bodyguard

Director: Hasan Jahangir

Cast: Amit Hasan, Anchol, Hasan Jahangir, Don and others

Time: 11:35pm

Photo: Courtesy

Deepto TV

Film: Pashan

Director: Saikat Nasir

Cast: Om, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, and others

Time: 9am

Musical programme: Amader Chhobi Amader Gaan (Episode 6)

Time: 12:10pm

Film: Poramon

Director: Zakir Hossain Raju

Cast: Siam Ahmed, Mahiya Mahi, Anisul Rahman, and others

Time: 1pm

Fiction: Jersey No. 16

Director: Tariq Muhammad Hasan

Cast: Abu Hurayra Tanvir, Jahanara Mitu, and others

Time: 4pm

Fiction: Priyo Laily

Director: Jamal Mallick

Cast: Khairul Bashar, Sadia Ayman, and others

Time: 7pm

Fiction: Moti Miyar Bayoscope

Director: SA Haque Alik

Cast: Fazlur Rahman Babu, Mihi Ahsan, and others

Time: 8pm

Seven-episode Drama: Bicycle Prem 2 (Episode 6)

Director: Bishwajit Dutta and Priti Dutta

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Sabila Nur, Nadia Ahmed, and Tamim Mridha

Time: 9:45pm

Fiction: Kichu Kotha Bolar Chilo

Director: Maksudur Rahman Bishal

Cast: Arash Khan, Tania Brishty, and others

Time: 10:05pm

Fiction: Shudhu Tumi

Director: Sohel Rana Emon

Cast: Shashwta Datta, Nawba, and others

Time: 11:05pm

Duronto TV

Seven-episode cooking show: Banai Mojar Khabar Maa-Baba R Ami Season 3 (Episode 6)

Director: Amina Nowshin Raisa

Time: 9am, 2:30pm and 5:30pm

Seven-episode Drama: Hoi Hoi Holla Season 3 (Episode 6)

Director: Partho Protim

Cast: Kazi Afra Evelina, Ishraq Turjo, Somadrita Prohor, Ayaj Mahmud, Abul Hayat, Sazu Khadem, Pran Roy, and Shahnaz Khushi among others.

Time: 9:30am, 2pm and 9:30pm

Photo: Courtesy

Seven-day musical show: Durontopona (Day 6)

Director: Farida Lima

Time: 1pm and 5pm

Film: Minos

Time: 3pm

Film: Fantom Owl Forest

Time: 10pm

Photo: Courtesy

Maasranga Television

Musical programme: Ranga Shokal

Guest Singer: Noyon Shil

Time: 7am

Puppet show: Gattu Battu

Time: 9am, 11am

Cartoon series: Veer: The Robot Boy

Time: 9:30am

Cartoon series: Shiba

Time: 10am, 12:30pm

Cartoon series: Chacha Bhajija

Time: 10:30am, 1:30pm

Cartoon series: Motu Patlu

Time: 11:30am, 1pm

Cartoon series: Ninja Hatori

Time: 12pm

Feature film: Chorabali

Cast: Indronil, Jaya Ahsan

Time: 2:10pm

Cooking show: Radhuni Epar Oparer Ranna

Time: 5:20pm

Fiction: Madhabilota

Cast: Jovan, Keya Payel

Time: 5:50pm

Seven-episode drama: Noysho Prohori (Episode 6)

Director: Sakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Nadia, Shahnaz Khushi and others

Time: 7:20pm

Fiction: Bouncer

Director: Hasan Rezaul

Cast: Shawon, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 8pm

Photo: Courtesy

Seven-episode drama: Tikka Revenge (Episode 6)

Director: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Marzuk Russell, Tanzika Amin, Ishtiaq Ahmed Rumel, and Marufa Mithu among others.

Time: 9:10pm

Fiction: Golpo Ta Bhalobashar

Director: Tareq Reza Shahriar

Cast: Shamim Hasan Shorkar, Shokh

Time: 10:20pm

Telefilm: Maya

Director: Miftah Anam

Cast: Mushfiq Farhan, Keya Payel

Time: 11:30pm

Photo: Courtesy

NTV

Fiction: Hothat Brishty

Director: Rubel Anush

Cast: Yash Rohan, Tanha Tasnia, Tanzim Saiyara Totini, and others

Time: 9am

Feature film: Badshah

Director: Baba Jadab

Cast: Jeet, Oishee, Nusrat Faria, Ferdous and others

Time: 10:05am

Telefilm: Elish Gondho

Director: Subroto Sanjib

Cast: Sayed Zaman Shawon, Sadia Ayman, Arif Apon and others

Time: 2:30pm

Feature film: Dhatteriki

Director: Shamim Ahmed Roni

Cast: Arefin Shuvo, Nusraat Faria and others

Time: 4:30pm



Drama: Bish Daat (Episode 6)

Director: Sakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Sarika Subrin, and Shahnaz Khushi

Time: 6:30pm

Photo: Courtesy

Fiction: Fall In Love

Director: MD Toufiqul Islam

Cast: Mushfiq R Farhan, Farin Khan

Time: 7:55pm

Fiction: Prem O Chholonar Golpo

Director: Pothik Shadhon

Cast: Yash Rohan, Riya Ghosh and others

Time: 9:15pm

Fiction: Kesh Karigor

Director: Zakiul Islam Ripon

Cast: Shamim Hasan Sarkar, Tania Brishty and others

Time: 11:05 pm

Special musical programme: Amader Gaan

Host: Shanta Jahan

Cast: Sadia Liza, Jhilik, Ananya Acharya and others

Time: 12am