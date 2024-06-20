Eid Day 4: What to watch on TV today

Television channels have geared up to broadcast a variety of programmes and special dramas on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, as per tradition. In addition to new productions, they have scheduled special screenings of popular films and nostalgic shows.

Here's an overview of what to watch today.

BTV

"Char Murti"

Eid Special Programme: Rommo Bitorko

Host: Peya Jannatul

Time: 1:10pm

Eid Special Musical Programme: Kacha Shona

Time: 2:30pm

Musical programme: Lukochurir Golpo

Time: 4pm

Daily Drama: Char Murti (Episode 4)

Time: 5:30pm

Eid Special Programme: Eid Adda (Episode 4)

Guest: Robi Chowdhury, Ankhi Alamgir, Anima Roy, and Sania Sultana Liza

Time: 6:20pm

Band Show: Musical Express (Episode 4)

Time: 7pm

Eid special musical programme: Chayachondo (Episode 4)

Time: 9:30pm

Live Musical programme

Singers: Sandipan Das, Nishita Barua, and Pulak Adhikary

Time: 10:20pm

ATN Bangla

"Ek Diner Superstar"

Morning show: Chayer Chumuke

Host: Bhabna Ahmed

Director: Shampa Mahmud, Mostak Hossain

Time: 8am

Special fiction: Hot Temper

Director: Shihab Shaheen

Cast: Afran Nisho, Safa Kabir and others

Time: 9am

Film: Number One Shakib Khan

Director: Badiul Alam Khokon

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Misa Sawdagar and others

Time: 10:20am

Children programme: Anondo Adday Amra Korbo Joy

Director: Jamil Hossain Shanto

Time: 1:25pm

Film: Moner Moto Manush Pailam Na

Director: Badiul Alam Khokon

Cast: Shakib Khan, Shobnom Bubly, Misa Sawdagar, Masum Basher, Saberi Alam and others

Time: 2:50pm

Special tele-fiction: Ludo Star

Director: Samrat Jahangir

Script: Anamika Mondal

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme and others

Time: 7:40pm

Special fiction: Ek Diner Superstar

Director: Shafique Mukta

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Alongkar Chowdhury

Time: 8:45pm

Musical programme: Bokul o Chondone, Ganer o Bondhone

Host: Imran Mahmudul

Director: Kabir Bokul

Time: 10:30pm

Special tele-fiction: Megh Balika

Director: Bappi Khan

Cast: Prantor, Jannat Jim and others

Time: 11:30pm

Banglavision

"Icche Puron"

Film: Number One Shakib Khan

Director: Badiul Alam Khokon

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Misa Sawdagar and others

Time: 10:10am

Telefilm: Icche Puron

Director: Mazumder Shimul

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Keya Payel, Tariq Anam Khan and others

Time: 2:10pm

Fiction: Manush Manush Khela

Director: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Khairul Basar, Tanjin Tisha and others

Time: 5:25pm

Seven-episode Drama: Hadudu (Episode 4)

Director: Maidul Rakib

Cast: Chashi Alam, Marzuk Russell, Anik, Hasan Masud, Waliul Haque Rumi, and Shamima Naznin among others

Time: 6:45pm

Fiction: Nache Gaane Bhorpur

Director: Mohon Ahmed

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Jui Karim and others

Time: 7:45pm

"Mannato Valoi Chilo"

Seven-episode Drama: Mannato Bhaloi Chhilo (Episode 4)

Director: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Chashi Alam, Pavel, Anika Kabir Shakh, and Bachchu Rumel among others

Time: 8:40pm

Fiction: Just Married

Director: Hasib Hossain Rakhi

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme and others

Time: 9:25pm

Fiction: Jamai Bour Matha Gorom

Director: Taifur Jahan Ashik

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tania Brishty and others

Time: 10:40pm

Fiction: Ontore Ontore

Director: Mahmudur Rahman Jannatul Sumaiya Heme

Cast: Jovan Ahmed, Sadia Ayman and others

Time: 11:35pm

Boishakhi TV

"Bibaho Ovijan"

Musical programme: Boishaker Shokaler Gaan

Cast: Anupoma Mukti

Time: 8:15am

Musical programme: Gaane Gaane Eid Ananda

Cast: Fakir Shahabuddin, Israt Jahan Jui

Time: 11am

Film: Ami Jail Theke Bolchi

Director: Malek Afsari

Cast: Manna, Mousumi, Omar Sani and others

Time: 2:30pm

Serial drama: Bibaho Ovijan

Director: Ashrafi Mithu

Cast: Zaher Alvi, Jeba Jannat and others

Time: 5:15pm

Serial drama: Beauty Ekhon Nayika

Director: Ashrafi Mithu

Cast: Allen Shubhro, Sarika and others

Time: 5:45pm

Fiction: Shudhu Tomar Jonno

Director: Priti Dutta

Cast: Mushfiq Farhan, Samira Khan and others

Time: 9:50pm

Mega-drama: Hridoye Tumi

Director: Ahmed Azim Titu

Cast: Sajal Noor, Nadia Mim, Shatabdi Wadud and others

Time: 11:35pm

Channel i

"Eid Vacation"

Film: Shesh Bazi

Director: Mehdi Hasan

Cast: Symon Sadik, Shirin Shila, Rashed Mamun Apu, Saberi Alam and others

Time: 10:15am

Telefilm: Kheyali Batash

Director: Golam Habib Litu

Cast: Mir Sabbir, Sabnam Faria and others

Time: 2:30pm

Telefilm: Batparer Bou

Director: Rajibul Islam Rajib

Cast: Zaher Alvi, Ahona and others

Time: 4:30pm

Fiction: Eid Vacation

Director: Mostofa Kamal Raz

Cast: Khairul Basar, TKeya Payel and others

Time: 7:50pm

Fiction: Princess Diana

Director: Nayeem Imtiaz

Cast: Sabila Nur, Prartho Sheikh, Tariq Anam Khan and others

Time: 9:35pm

Deepto TV

"Raat Baki"

Film: Agnee 2

Director: Iftakar Chowdhury

Cast: Om, Mahia Mahi, and others

Time: 9am

Musical programme: Amader Chhobi Amader Gaan (Episode 4)

Time: 12:10pm

Film: Nolok

Director: Sakib Sonnet

Cast: Shakib Khan, Bobby, Mousumi, Omar Sani, Tariq Anam Khan and others

Time: 1pm

Original web-film: Criminals

Director: Farhad Ahmed

Cast: Tanzika Amin, Rukaiya Jahan Chamak, Neel Hurerzahan and others

Time: 4pm

Eid special fiction: Recovery Man

Director: Hasan Rezaul

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Samira Khan Mahi and others

Time: 7pm

Eid special fiction: Nogor Projapoti

Director: Rubel Anush

Cast: Khairul Basar, Safa Kabir and others

Time: 8pm

Seven-episode Drama: Bicycle Prem 2 (Episode 4)

Director: Bishwajit Dutta and Priti Dutta

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Sabila Nur, Nadia Ahmed, and Tamim Mridha

Time: 9:45pm

Fiction: Raat Baki

Director: Mursalin Shuvo

Cast: Sabila Nur, Limon and others

Time: 10:05pm

Fiction: Khandani Chor

Director: Shohel Rana Imon

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tasnuva Tisha and others

Time: 11:05pm

Duronto TV

"Hoi Hoi Holla"

Seven-episode Drama: Hoi Hoi Holla Season 3 (Episode 4)

Director: Partho Protim

Cast: Kazi Afra Evelina, Ishraq Turjo, Somadrita Prohor, Ayaj Mahmud, Abul Hayat, Sazu Khadem, Pran Roy, and Shahnaz Khushi among others.

Time: 9:30am, 2pm and 9:30pm

Seven-episode cooking show: Banai Mojar Khabar Maa-Baba R Ami Season 3 (Episode 4)

Director: Amina Nowshin Raisa

Time: 9am, 2:30pm and 5:30pm

Seven-day musical show: Durontopona (Day 4)

Director: Farida Lima

Time: 1pm and 5pm

Maasranga Television

"Lou Thela"

Puppet show: Gattu Battu

Time: 9am, 11am

Cartoon series: Shiba

Time: 10am, 12:30pm

Cartoon series: Motu Patlu

Time: 11:30am, 1pm

Feature film: Lal Shari

Director: Bandhan Biswas

Cast: Apu Biswas, Symon Sadik

Time: 2:10pm

Cooking show: Epar Oparer Ranna

Time: 5:20pm

Fiction: Prem Eshechilo Ekbar

Cast: Yash Rohan, Totini

Time: 5:50pm

"Noisho Prohori"

Seven-episode drama: Noysho Prohori (Episode 4)

Director: Sakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Nadia, Shahnaz Khushi and others

Time: 7:20pm

Fiction: Lou Thela

Cast: Jovan Ahmed, Mumtahina Toya and others

Time: 8pm

Seven-episode drama: Tikka Revenge (Episode 4)

Director: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Marzuk Russell, Tanzika Amin, Ishtiaq Ahmed Rumel, and Marufa Mithu among others.

Time: 9:10pm

Fiction: Ei Ghor Ei Shongshar

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Tania Brishty and others

Time: 10:20pm

Telefilm: Anonto Prem

Cast: Jovan Ahmed, Safa Kabir and others

Time: 11:30pm

NTV

"Bish Daat"

Feature film: Black War: Mission Extreme 2

Directors: Faisal Ahmed, Sunny Sanwar

Cast: Arifin Shuvoo, Oishee, Fazlul Rahman Babu, Misa Sawdagar and others

Time: 10:05am

Telefilm: Bhalobasha Ononto

Director: Chayanika Chowdhury

Cast: Safa Kabir, Jonayed Bukdadi, Abul Hayat and others

Time: 2:30pm

Feature film: Aashiqui: True Love

Directors: Ashok Pati, Abdul Aziz

Cast: Ankush Hazra, Nusraat Faria and others

Time: 4:30pm

Drama: Bish Daat (Episode 4)

Director: Sakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Sarika Subrin, and Shahnaz Khushi

Time: 6:30pm

Fiction: Amar Thikana Tumi

Director: Pothik Shadhon

Cast: Prartho Sheikh, Tahia Hossain, Mili Basher

Time: 7:55pm

Fiction: Baap Beta Ghorjamai

Director: Shohel Rana Imon

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme and others

Time: 9:15pm

Fiction: Shukhe Nai Goni Mia

Director: Golam Sohrab Dodul

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme and others

Time: 11:05 pm

Special musical programme: Amader Gaan

Host: Shanta Jahan

Producer: Mohammad Nurujjaman

Time: 12 am

