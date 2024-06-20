Eid Day 4: What to watch on TV today
Television channels have geared up to broadcast a variety of programmes and special dramas on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, as per tradition. In addition to new productions, they have scheduled special screenings of popular films and nostalgic shows.
Here's an overview of what to watch today.
BTV
Eid Special Programme: Rommo Bitorko
Host: Peya Jannatul
Time: 1:10pm
Eid Special Musical Programme: Kacha Shona
Time: 2:30pm
Musical programme: Lukochurir Golpo
Time: 4pm
Daily Drama: Char Murti (Episode 4)
Time: 5:30pm
Eid Special Programme: Eid Adda (Episode 4)
Guest: Robi Chowdhury, Ankhi Alamgir, Anima Roy, and Sania Sultana Liza
Time: 6:20pm
Band Show: Musical Express (Episode 4)
Time: 7pm
Eid special musical programme: Chayachondo (Episode 4)
Time: 9:30pm
Live Musical programme
Singers: Sandipan Das, Nishita Barua, and Pulak Adhikary
Time: 10:20pm
ATN Bangla
Morning show: Chayer Chumuke
Host: Bhabna Ahmed
Director: Shampa Mahmud, Mostak Hossain
Time: 8am
Special fiction: Hot Temper
Director: Shihab Shaheen
Cast: Afran Nisho, Safa Kabir and others
Time: 9am
Film: Number One Shakib Khan
Director: Badiul Alam Khokon
Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Misa Sawdagar and others
Time: 10:20am
Children programme: Anondo Adday Amra Korbo Joy
Director: Jamil Hossain Shanto
Time: 1:25pm
Film: Moner Moto Manush Pailam Na
Director: Badiul Alam Khokon
Cast: Shakib Khan, Shobnom Bubly, Misa Sawdagar, Masum Basher, Saberi Alam and others
Time: 2:50pm
Special tele-fiction: Ludo Star
Director: Samrat Jahangir
Script: Anamika Mondal
Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme and others
Time: 7:40pm
Special fiction: Ek Diner Superstar
Director: Shafique Mukta
Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Alongkar Chowdhury
Time: 8:45pm
Musical programme: Bokul o Chondone, Ganer o Bondhone
Host: Imran Mahmudul
Director: Kabir Bokul
Time: 10:30pm
Special tele-fiction: Megh Balika
Director: Bappi Khan
Cast: Prantor, Jannat Jim and others
Time: 11:30pm
Banglavision
Film: Number One Shakib Khan
Director: Badiul Alam Khokon
Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Misa Sawdagar and others
Time: 10:10am
Telefilm: Icche Puron
Director: Mazumder Shimul
Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Keya Payel, Tariq Anam Khan and others
Time: 2:10pm
Fiction: Manush Manush Khela
Director: Sagar Jahan
Cast: Khairul Basar, Tanjin Tisha and others
Time: 5:25pm
Seven-episode Drama: Hadudu (Episode 4)
Director: Maidul Rakib
Cast: Chashi Alam, Marzuk Russell, Anik, Hasan Masud, Waliul Haque Rumi, and Shamima Naznin among others
Time: 6:45pm
Fiction: Nache Gaane Bhorpur
Director: Mohon Ahmed
Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Jui Karim and others
Time: 7:45pm
Seven-episode Drama: Mannato Bhaloi Chhilo (Episode 4)
Director: Sagar Jahan
Cast: Chashi Alam, Pavel, Anika Kabir Shakh, and Bachchu Rumel among others
Time: 8:40pm
Fiction: Just Married
Director: Hasib Hossain Rakhi
Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme and others
Time: 9:25pm
Fiction: Jamai Bour Matha Gorom
Director: Taifur Jahan Ashik
Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tania Brishty and others
Time: 10:40pm
Fiction: Ontore Ontore
Director: Mahmudur Rahman Jannatul Sumaiya Heme
Cast: Jovan Ahmed, Sadia Ayman and others
Time: 11:35pm
Boishakhi TV
Musical programme: Boishaker Shokaler Gaan
Cast: Anupoma Mukti
Time: 8:15am
Musical programme: Gaane Gaane Eid Ananda
Cast: Fakir Shahabuddin, Israt Jahan Jui
Time: 11am
Film: Ami Jail Theke Bolchi
Director: Malek Afsari
Cast: Manna, Mousumi, Omar Sani and others
Time: 2:30pm
Serial drama: Bibaho Ovijan
Director: Ashrafi Mithu
Cast: Zaher Alvi, Jeba Jannat and others
Time: 5:15pm
Serial drama: Beauty Ekhon Nayika
Director: Ashrafi Mithu
Cast: Allen Shubhro, Sarika and others
Time: 5:45pm
Fiction: Shudhu Tomar Jonno
Director: Priti Dutta
Cast: Mushfiq Farhan, Samira Khan and others
Time: 9:50pm
Mega-drama: Hridoye Tumi
Director: Ahmed Azim Titu
Cast: Sajal Noor, Nadia Mim, Shatabdi Wadud and others
Time: 11:35pm
Channel i
Film: Shesh Bazi
Director: Mehdi Hasan
Cast: Symon Sadik, Shirin Shila, Rashed Mamun Apu, Saberi Alam and others
Time: 10:15am
Telefilm: Kheyali Batash
Director: Golam Habib Litu
Cast: Mir Sabbir, Sabnam Faria and others
Time: 2:30pm
Telefilm: Batparer Bou
Director: Rajibul Islam Rajib
Cast: Zaher Alvi, Ahona and others
Time: 4:30pm
Fiction: Eid Vacation
Director: Mostofa Kamal Raz
Cast: Khairul Basar, TKeya Payel and others
Time: 7:50pm
Fiction: Princess Diana
Director: Nayeem Imtiaz
Cast: Sabila Nur, Prartho Sheikh, Tariq Anam Khan and others
Time: 9:35pm
Deepto TV
Film: Agnee 2
Director: Iftakar Chowdhury
Cast: Om, Mahia Mahi, and others
Time: 9am
Musical programme: Amader Chhobi Amader Gaan (Episode 4)
Time: 12:10pm
Film: Nolok
Director: Sakib Sonnet
Cast: Shakib Khan, Bobby, Mousumi, Omar Sani, Tariq Anam Khan and others
Time: 1pm
Original web-film: Criminals
Director: Farhad Ahmed
Cast: Tanzika Amin, Rukaiya Jahan Chamak, Neel Hurerzahan and others
Time: 4pm
Eid special fiction: Recovery Man
Director: Hasan Rezaul
Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Samira Khan Mahi and others
Time: 7pm
Eid special fiction: Nogor Projapoti
Director: Rubel Anush
Cast: Khairul Basar, Safa Kabir and others
Time: 8pm
Seven-episode Drama: Bicycle Prem 2 (Episode 4)
Director: Bishwajit Dutta and Priti Dutta
Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Sabila Nur, Nadia Ahmed, and Tamim Mridha
Time: 9:45pm
Fiction: Raat Baki
Director: Mursalin Shuvo
Cast: Sabila Nur, Limon and others
Time: 10:05pm
Fiction: Khandani Chor
Director: Shohel Rana Imon
Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tasnuva Tisha and others
Time: 11:05pm
Duronto TV
Seven-episode Drama: Hoi Hoi Holla Season 3 (Episode 4)
Director: Partho Protim
Cast: Kazi Afra Evelina, Ishraq Turjo, Somadrita Prohor, Ayaj Mahmud, Abul Hayat, Sazu Khadem, Pran Roy, and Shahnaz Khushi among others.
Time: 9:30am, 2pm and 9:30pm
Seven-episode cooking show: Banai Mojar Khabar Maa-Baba R Ami Season 3 (Episode 4)
Director: Amina Nowshin Raisa
Time: 9am, 2:30pm and 5:30pm
Seven-day musical show: Durontopona (Day 4)
Director: Farida Lima
Time: 1pm and 5pm
Maasranga Television
Puppet show: Gattu Battu
Time: 9am, 11am
Cartoon series: Shiba
Time: 10am, 12:30pm
Cartoon series: Motu Patlu
Time: 11:30am, 1pm
Feature film: Lal Shari
Director: Bandhan Biswas
Cast: Apu Biswas, Symon Sadik
Time: 2:10pm
Cooking show: Epar Oparer Ranna
Time: 5:20pm
Fiction: Prem Eshechilo Ekbar
Cast: Yash Rohan, Totini
Time: 5:50pm
Seven-episode drama: Noysho Prohori (Episode 4)
Director: Sakal Ahmed
Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Nadia, Shahnaz Khushi and others
Time: 7:20pm
Fiction: Lou Thela
Cast: Jovan Ahmed, Mumtahina Toya and others
Time: 8pm
Seven-episode drama: Tikka Revenge (Episode 4)
Director: Sagar Jahan
Cast: Marzuk Russell, Tanzika Amin, Ishtiaq Ahmed Rumel, and Marufa Mithu among others.
Time: 9:10pm
Fiction: Ei Ghor Ei Shongshar
Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Tania Brishty and others
Time: 10:20pm
Telefilm: Anonto Prem
Cast: Jovan Ahmed, Safa Kabir and others
Time: 11:30pm
NTV
Feature film: Black War: Mission Extreme 2
Directors: Faisal Ahmed, Sunny Sanwar
Cast: Arifin Shuvoo, Oishee, Fazlul Rahman Babu, Misa Sawdagar and others
Time: 10:05am
Telefilm: Bhalobasha Ononto
Director: Chayanika Chowdhury
Cast: Safa Kabir, Jonayed Bukdadi, Abul Hayat and others
Time: 2:30pm
Feature film: Aashiqui: True Love
Directors: Ashok Pati, Abdul Aziz
Cast: Ankush Hazra, Nusraat Faria and others
Time: 4:30pm
Drama: Bish Daat (Episode 4)
Director: Sakal Ahmed
Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Sarika Subrin, and Shahnaz Khushi
Time: 6:30pm
Fiction: Amar Thikana Tumi
Director: Pothik Shadhon
Cast: Prartho Sheikh, Tahia Hossain, Mili Basher
Time: 7:55pm
Fiction: Baap Beta Ghorjamai
Director: Shohel Rana Imon
Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme and others
Time: 9:15pm
Fiction: Shukhe Nai Goni Mia
Director: Golam Sohrab Dodul
Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme and others
Time: 11:05 pm
Special musical programme: Amader Gaan
Host: Shanta Jahan
Producer: Mohammad Nurujjaman
Time: 12 am
