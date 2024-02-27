‘Dune: Part Two’ anticipates simultaneous local release with global premiere

"Dune: Part Two", the sequel of Denis Villeneuve's sweeping adaptation of the 1965 science-fiction novel by Frank Herbert, is reportedly all set to be released in Star Cineplex with its simultaneous world premiere on March 1.

Featuring an ensemble cast comprising of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and so on, in an epic storyline, the sequel promises to continue its lead, Paul Atreides' journey with the Fremen.

Apart from being a crowd favourite and huge box-office success, the first film of the franchise won six awards at the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, adding much hype amongst the audiences for the theatrical release of its next instalment, "Dune: Part Two".

As per official announcements, "Dune: Part Two" will hit theatres in the USA and around the globe on March 1, 2024, with early IMAX screenings on February 25. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on October 20, 2023, however, it was delayed due to production issues, finally landing on its current date.

The premise of the book-turned-film is set in the year 10,191. The film begins as the Padishah Emperor transfers the stewardship of Arrakis, the only planet where the supernatural spice 'mélange' can be found, from House Harkonnen to House Atreides' Duke Leto.

After their initial visit to the planet, an epic intergalactic political game comes into play with parables of colonial oppression, monopolistic competitions, ecological disasters, technological advancements, and power struggles.

Hollywood A-listers like Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux, amongst others will portray different characters in the epic film.