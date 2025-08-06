Drone drama ‘Do You Miss Me’ showcased at Manik Mia Avenue

A special drone drama titled "Do You Miss Me" was showcased on Tuesday (August 5) night at the capital's Manik Mia Avenue, marking the observance of July Mass Uprising Day.

The 12-minute-long presentation began at 11pm, captivating thousands of onlookers with a sequence of 12 drone-formed motifs in the night sky.

The show opened with a visual of a hand holding a placard that read "Do You Miss Me?", followed by an image of what organisers described as the "terrifying face of fascist Sheikh Hasina" formed in lights above. Subsequently, a depiction of Sheikh Hasina fleeing in a helicopter appeared.

Additional messages such as "We know rebuilding a fascism-free nation demands a long journey; but we, the people standing with Bangladesh, will not be deterred by rugged paths," and "Together we shall build Bangladesh 2.0," were also displayed in succession.

The politically charged visual spectacle drew a large gathering at the venue, many of whom stood in silence as the sky lit up in synchronised protest imagery.