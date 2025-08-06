TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 6, 2025 11:20 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 11:59 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Drone drama ‘Do You Miss Me’ showcased at Manik Mia Avenue

Wed Aug 6, 2025 11:20 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 11:59 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 6, 2025 11:20 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 11:59 AM
Drone drama ‘Do You Miss Me’ showcased at Manik Mia Avenue
Photo: Collected

A special drone drama titled "Do You Miss Me" was showcased on Tuesday (August 5) night at the capital's Manik Mia Avenue, marking the observance of July Mass Uprising Day.

The 12-minute-long presentation began at 11pm, captivating thousands of onlookers with a sequence of 12 drone-formed motifs in the night sky.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The show opened with a visual of a hand holding a placard that read "Do You Miss Me?", followed by an image of what organisers described as the "terrifying face of fascist Sheikh Hasina" formed in lights above. Subsequently, a depiction of Sheikh Hasina fleeing in a helicopter appeared.

Additional messages such as "We know rebuilding a fascism-free nation demands a long journey; but we, the people standing with Bangladesh, will not be deterred by rugged paths," and "Together we shall build Bangladesh 2.0," were also displayed in succession.

The politically charged visual spectacle drew a large gathering at the venue, many of whom stood in silence as the sky lit up in synchronised protest imagery.

Related topic:
Drone drama ‘Do You Miss Me’July Mass Uprising Day
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

CA to address nation at 8:20pm marking July Mass Uprising Day

2d ago
REMEMBERING ABU SAYED: A soul that lit the darkness

A soul that lit the darkness

3w ago
‘The July uprising was about truth and justice’

‘The July uprising was about truth and justice’

1w ago
August 5 declared as July Mass Uprising Day

Govt declares 3 new days for nat’l observance

1m ago

BGMEA urges members to keep factories shut on July Mass Uprising Day

4d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কার কমিশনের যে ১৬ সুপারিশ বাস্তবায়ন করেছে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার

বিচার বিভাগ সংস্কার কমিশনের সুপারিশগুলোর মধ্যে আটটি বাস্তবায়ন করা হয়েছে।

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভারতের ওপর চড়া শুল্ক, বাংলাদেশের লাভ না ক্ষতি

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে