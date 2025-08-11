TV & Film
Mon Aug 11, 2025 12:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 12:07 PM

Docu-drama ‘36 July’ to be staged at Shilpakala today

Arts & Entertainment Desk
36 July
Photos: Collected

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs, in association with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, will host the premiere of the docu-drama "36 July" this evening at 7pm at the National Theatre's main auditorium. Written and directed by Abdullah Khan, the production will be performed by Turaag Shilpi Goshthi, the cultural arm of the Tamirul Millat Central Students' Union (Taksu). 

With urgency and precision, the 25-minute play revisits pivotal moments: the quota reform movement, violent crackdowns on students, the weaponisation of the "Razakar" slur, abrupt internet shutdowns, the deaths of Abu Saeed, Mir Mughdha, and Shahadat, a helicopter gunfire incident, and the broader struggle against inequality and corruption.

A large ensemble cast—featuring Abdullah Al Mahi, Tarek Al Aziz, Abdullah Sardar, Talha Zubair, Atif, Riyad, Zubair bin Altaf, Munim, Azizul, Nakib, Shihab, Munabbir, Sabin Junaid, Saad, Arif, Irfan, Tawhid, Tasnim, Labib, Tassif, and Tahsin—brings these events to life. Technical direction comes from Shakhawat Hossain (sound) and Kamran Tasnim (lighting), with vocals and music by Saidul, Labib, Mushfiq, Ali, Ahsan, Abdur Rahman, and Abu Naim. Sazzad Hossain serves as director, assisted by Arifuzzaman.

The show is open to all. Tickets are available at the Shilpakala Academy box office.

