Director Rinku detained: Artistes rally for his immediate release

Bangladesh's thriving television drama industry was rocked last Monday night as police detained celebrated director Rafat Mozumder Rinku. Known for his prolific outputs and a string of acclaimed productions, Rinku was taken into custody from Dhaka's Gulshan area.

Officer-in-Charge Touhid Alam of Gulshan Police Station confirmed that Rinku had been arrested as a suspect, though the reasons behind the detention remain unclear. A source close to the director confirmed to The Daily Star that several of his industry colleagues and friends are at the police station to inquire about Rinku's well-being and status.

Rinku has been a fixture in the country's television drama scene for years, directing over 150 productions. His storytelling prowess and directorial vision have captivated audiences, with hit dramas like "Rongin Asha," "Putuler Shongshar," "Itibritta," "Norosundori," "Kobor," "Bandhan," "Blogger Mitu," "Jaal," "Katus," "Otirikto," "Nongor," and "Rickshaw Girl."

Acknowledged as one of the industry's top talents, Rinku's work has earned him prestigious awards, including the Deepto TV Award and the Meril-Prothom Alo Award.

Despite his accolades and widespread recognition, Rinku's sudden arrest has left the artistic community and his colleagues in shock. Many have questioned the rationale behind the late-night detention, calling for transparency and demanding his immediate release.

The director previously faced significant backlash for his drama "Rupantor," which featured an LGBTQ-centred storyline. The drama, starring Farhan Ahmed Jovan, aired during Eid but quickly sparked outrage. Following its promotion, the internet was flooded with criticism, leading to the drama being removed from YouTube.

Prominent actor Khairul Basar, who has worked closely with the director, voiced his disbelief. "I believe and I know that director Rafat Mozumder Rinku could never harm anyone. Those who know him will agree," Basar said. "Why he was detained in the middle of the night remains a mystery. If this is political retaliation, then in these changing times, we must all protest such actions from wherever we stand. Rinku must be released immediately."

The suddenness of the arrest has raised questions about the treatment of artistes and the potential for politically motivated harassment. Tahmeena Sultana Mou echoed these concerns, stating, "Why was Rafat Mozumder Rinku detained? Stop harassing artistes. We demand his immediate release."

Director Dipankar Dipon, who appeared visibly shaken by the news, shared his perspective on the arrest, "We weren't prepared for such news at midnight, but around 12:30am, the call regarding Rinku being taken into custody came through. We still don't know the reasons behind it. I strongly protest the detention of a director at such an hour. This is a man who has always come forward in times of need for his fellow artistes and crew members. We demand his immediate release. It's heartbreaking that instead of sharing news about his upcoming projects, we are now talking about him being in handcuffs. Free Rinku now!"

Many in the artistic community feel that Rinku's arrest is part of a broader pattern of harassment against creatives in the country. Director Chayanika Chowdhury, who has worked with Rinku on several projects, said, "Rafat Mozumder Rinku has always been there for people in times of trouble. I've seen it firsthand. I have no idea why he has been detained, but I want to know. This kind of harassment against artistes is deeply saddening. Like everyone else, I demand Rinku's immediate release. We need a quick resolution to this issue."

Actress Tanjin Tisha, who worked with the director for "Norosundori" recently added her voice to the chorus of protests, saying, "Rafat Mozumder Rinku could never harm anyone. I strongly urge for his swift release."

As one of the industry's most celebrated directors, Rinku has been a driving force behind numerous critically acclaimed works, including "Bodh" (2020), "Khoborwala" (2019), and "Potongo" (2020). His detention has cast a shadow over his future projects leaving his colleagues fearing that more artistes could face similar treatment if a precedent is set.