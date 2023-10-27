Director and poet Tareq Mahmud no more

In the autumn of 2014, within the hallowed halls of the National Museum Milonayatan, a promising cinematic journey began. Director Tareq Mahmud, along with his dedicated team, initiated the auspicious moment of a movie's inception, aptly titled "Chotpoti." As the calendar pages turned and the seasons changed, the wheels of production kept turning. It wasn't until the end of 2019, after four years of relentless effort, that the film was finally completed. However, despite their determined struggle to see the project through to its release, financial constraints remained a formidable hurdle.

Then, in a tragic twist of fate, on a fateful Thursday night, the vibrant spirit that was Tareq Mahmud, the visionary filmmaker, breathed his last. His passing left behind a poignant tale of dedication and artistic aspiration that, despite countless attempts, could not overcome the financial odds to bring "Chotpoti" to the big screen.

The director's untimely demise was confirmed by S M Kamruzzaman Sagar, the general editor of the Directors' Guild. According to Sagar, Tareq Mahmud suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a community hospital in the capital, where he breathed his last on Wednesday night.

Despite the completion of the film's shooting, the journey from the set to the big screen was fraught with financial hurdles. Tareq Mahmud's unwavering determination to release the movie, even after numerous attempts, sheds light on his commitment to his artistic endeavours.

Actor Nirab, who played a pivotal role in the film, shared his insights, revealing the director's unwavering dedication. He mentioned a conversation with Tarek Mahmud just a couple of months ago, where the director expressed his strong desire to see the film released. Nirab recounted the director's words, "I want to release the film. Help me manage some sponsorship. Making the film is everything for me. And I can't do it anymore. I want to release the film. Let's see if something can be done."

The news of Tareq Mahmud's passing has left a void in the hearts of many in the entertainment industry. Several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay their respects. Prominent figures like actor Omar Sani, Adnan Al Farooq Hillol, Eshita Sharmin Shabnam, Rownak Hasan, Tanven Sweety, and director Salahuddin Lavlu expressed their sorrow at the loss of this multi-talented artiste.

Apart from his contributions to the world of cinema, Tareq Mahmud was also known for his literary achievements. He penned books on a wide range of subjects, including literature, essays, films, drama, language movements, and the war of liberation. His first poetry book, titled "Kalar Bashi", was published in 1997, marking the beginning of his literary journey.

His sudden departure has shocked and saddened many in the industry. Kachi Khandoker, an actor, wrote on social media, "Life is strange, Tarek, I can't believe you're gone. May this be unreal." His words resonated with many who found it hard to accept the news.

In the aftermath of this tragic loss, plans have been made to bring Tareq Mahmud's hearse to his ancestral home in Pabna, where he will be remembered and honoured. His impact on the world of cinema and literature is indelible, and his memory will live on through his creative works.

Tareq Mahmud's dedication to the arts, whether on screen or in the written word, has left an enduring mark on Bangladesh's cultural landscape, and his absence will be deeply felt by those who admire his multifaceted talents.