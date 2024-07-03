‘Despicable Me 4’ releases simultaneously in the US and Bangladesh

"Despicable Me 4" is set to hit the theatres across the globe today, July 3, including the United States. There is good news for fans in Bangladesh — the film will also debut at Star Cineplex on the same day.

Fans of the global hit animation series "Despicable Me" are all around the world. The saga began with the first film in 2010, followed by the second in 2013, and the third in 2017. Each instalment has been well-received.

Directed by Chris Renaud for Universal Pictures, the film features Steve Carell voicing Gru. Additionally, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Reynaud, Dana Gaier, and Pierre Coffin lend their voices to various characters.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the film's release, and the excitement has only grown since the trailer dropped. Within just two days of its debut on Universal Pictures' YouTube channel, the trailer has accumulated over 1.5 million views.

In the previous instalment, Gru leaves behind his villainous ways and is now living joyfully with his three adopted daughters and his wife (Lucy). He has secured a job with the Anti-Villain League (AVL), and he and his wife occasionally team up for missions to thwart other villains. Together, they are known by the codename Grusy.

Now, a new supervillain named Brat emerges. When he was a little child, he played the role of a supervillain on a popular Hollywood TV show. He became so attached to this character that, even after the show ended and people began to forget him, he continued to embody the villainous persona.

Taking the incident as a personal affront, he resolves to transform into a real-life villain. His grand scheme involves launching all of Hollywood into space as an act of vengeance. Determined to make this a reality, he begins developing the necessary advanced technologies. However, as soon as he realises he can't achieve this alone, he seeks assistance from the Gru family to execute his audacious plan.

In this new chapter, new characters debut, including Gru Jr, the newborn son of Gru and Lucy. Maxime Le Mal, who has augmented his body with cockroach parts, wins the 1985 Alumni Best Student Award but is eventually captured by Gru and the AVL agents. After escaping prison, Maxime and his girlfriend Valentina seek revenge on Gru and his family. To protect them, the AVL relocates the family, gives them new identities, and assigns three minions to them, while the rest go to AVL headquarters.