Dafne Keen, Saara Chaudry join ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3 cast

Disney+ is expanding its mythological universe with new faces in "Percy Jackson and the Olympians".

Dafne Keen ("Deadpool" & "Wolverine", "His Dark Materials") and Saara Chaudry ("The Breadwinner", "The Mysterious Benedict Society") have officially signed on for recurring roles in the show's third season, now filming in Vancouver. Keen will portray Artemis, the Greek goddess of the moon and the hunt, while Chaudry steps in as Zoë Nightshade, Artemis' immortal lieutenant.

They join fellow newcomers Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, who play siblings Leo and Bianca di Angelo. Season 3 is adapted from "The Titan's Curse", Rick Riordan's third novel in the franchise.

Keen's Artemis is described as a regal yet distant figure, preferring the wilderness over Olympus' politics, with her immortal hunters as her only constant companions. Chaudry's Zoë is a disciplined warrior who has stood by Artemis for more than 2,000 years — sometimes stern, but deeply loyal and willing to sacrifice for the greater good.

The series stars Walker Scobell as Percy, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer. Season 2 premieres December 10 on Disney+, while Season 3 continues production.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, the show is executive produced by Riordan, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, Bert Salke, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler, and Sarah Watson.