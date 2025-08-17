TV & Film
Cultural Adviser now under medical supervision, remains out of danger

Filmmaker and Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka after falling sick during an official visit to Cox's Bazar. His wife, actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, confirmed the development on social media yesterday, saying he had become ill while attending a ministry workshop. Doctors later stated that he had fallen sick due to excessive work pressure but is now out of danger. "Please keep him in your prayers," she wrote.

Earlier on Saturday night, Farooki suddenly fell ill around 8pm at Hotel Ocean Paradise in Cox's Bazar, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Imran Hossain Sajib. He was given primary treatment at the hotel before being airlifted to Dhaka at 10:32pm on medical advice, according to authorities at Cox's Bazar airport.

