Wed Sep 25, 2024 05:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 05:57 PM

‘CTRL’ trailer: Ananya Pandey gives control of her life to AI

Wed Sep 25, 2024 05:41 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 05:57 PM
‘CTRL’ trailer: Ananya Pandey gives control of her life to AI
After the success of her web-series debut "Call Me Bae", Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is set to charm audiences once more in the upcoming thriller "CTRL".

The recently released trailer offers an intriguing glimpse into the film's concept, heightening anticipation for its release. 

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the trailer opens with Nella, portrayed by Ananya, signing up for an app that promises to "take control" of her life and "happiness" at her request. She activates the app, setting off a series of chaotic events. The trailer depicts Ananya's character in a seemingly happy relationship with her boyfriend Joe Mascarenhas played by Vihaan Samat, until she discovers he cheated on her. 

In an attempt to move on from the heartbreak, she commands the app, Ctrl, to "remove" her ex from her life. Soon after, she realises he has mysteriously gone missing, hinting at the dangerous, real-world consequences of the AI's interference.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the Saffron and Andolan Films banners, "CTRL" is set to premiere on Netflix on October 4. The screenplay was penned by Vikramaditya Motwane, Avinash Sampath, and Sumukhi Suresh.

"CTRL" marks the second collaboration between Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat, following their work together in "Call Me Bae".

