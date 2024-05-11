Commemorating International Mother’s Day, ‘Maa Padak 2024’ held

Celebrating the mothers of artistes across various sectors of the arts and cultural arena on International Mother's Day, the third iteration of the award, titled Maa Padak 2024, was successfully held on Friday (May 10) at a hotel in the Capital.

The event was initiated by journalist Ovi Moinuddin.

Veteran actress Anowara Begum received an award at the event. Additionally, mothers of artistes including dance exponent Shamim Ara Nipa, actors Ferdous, Richi Solaiman, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Intekhab Dinar, FS Nayeem, Keya Payel, Emon, Bidya Sinha Mim, and singer Luipa, amongst many others, were also honoured with the award.

Apart from the crest, a certificate was also handed over to the honourees of Maa Padak 2024.

Ferdous Ahmed, a chief guest at the event, remarked, "My mother's acceptance of this award for my achievements fills me with great pride. I applaud this initiative and hope to eliminate the necessity for old-age homes in Bangladesh. Our goal is for every parent to remain safe and supported with their children and family."