Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ teaser leaks ahead of theatrical release

Christopher Nolan has once again disrupted the traditional promotional playbook with the early release of a 70‑second teaser for his forthcoming epic, "The Odyssey".

Like his Oscar‑winning "Oppenheimer", Nolan debuted the teaser more than a year in advance—this time premiering it theatrically alongside Universal's "Jurassic World Rebirth". Yet, even before most of the country saw it, unauthorised copies began to circulate online, quickly removed under copyright claims.

The teaser opens on a brooding coastline, with narration—likely by Robert Pattinson—setting a mythic tone: "Darkness. Zeus' laws smashed to pieces. A kingdom without a king since my master died." We then glimpse Matt Damon's Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and a mysterious Jon Bernthal. A distant view of the Trojan Horse rolling into the surf hints at the legendary ruse, before shifting to Holland confronting Bernthal: "I have to find out what happened to my father. When did you last see him?"

Bernthal challenges the crowd: "Interested in rumor, huh? Gossip. Who has a story about Odysseus?" The teaser teases shadowy nighttime processions, soldiers, and finally Damon's Odysseus marooned on debris in open water. Onscreen text reads "One Year From Now" followed by "The Odyssey" and the release date "17.07.26".

A star‑studded ensemble surrounds Nolan's legendary cast, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Cosmo Jarvis and many others. The production marks Nolan's first major-scale film shot entirely with IMAX cameras. As with "Oppenheimer". the teaser is expected to reach online platforms later this year—alongside theatrical exclusivity, which sparked the scramble that led to early leaks.