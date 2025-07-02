Charlize Theron slams US policy on immigration, Jeff Bezos excess at outreach event

Charlize Theron has delivered a scathing critique of the United States' latest immigration policies and foreign aid cutbacks, warning that these shifts are tearing apart families and reversing decades of global progress.

Speaking at the fifth annual Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party in Los Angeles, the Oscar-winning actress didn't mince words. "The world feels like it's burning because it is," she said, before describing a global retreat from justice and human rights. "Here in Los Angeles, in the US and across the globe, we are moving backwards fast. Immigration policy is destroying the lives of families, not criminals.

Women's rights are becoming less and less every day and gender-based violence is on the rise. This isn't just policy, it's personal," the actress stated.

Though Theron didn't mention former US President Donald Trump by name, she directly addressed the consequences of international policy changes. "Foreign aid cuts brought HIV and AIDS programs in my home country of South Africa to an absolute standstill," she said.

"All of this is not just detrimental, it's dangerous. People will lose their lives. Many have already unfortunately and at a frightening rate. It's absolutely heartbreaking to see this kind of unnecessary suffering."

The 49-year-old star also took a pointed swipe at tech mogul Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez's extravagant wedding in Venice. "I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that's okay because they s**k and we're cool," she quipped, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Despite the grim global outlook, Theron emphasised hope, defiance, and the power of collective action. "What we also see, what we cannot miss, is the resistance. There is hope, there is power in all of us standing up, organising, protesting, voting and caring for each other, and refusing to accept that this is the new normal. That spirit of resistance, justice and care for each other, that's the spirit that drives the work at CTAOP."

Theron founded CTAOP 18 years ago to support and empower youth in South Africa, particularly those affected by HIV/AIDS. Since its inception, the program has reached over 4.5 million young people and provided USD 15 million in grants to grassroots organisations.

On the professional front, Theron is preparing to headline Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic "The Odyssey," slated for release next year.