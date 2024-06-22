‘Chander Haat’ reaches top trending spot on YouTube

The Eid-ul-Azha drama "Chander Haat" has soared to the number one trending spot on YouTube in Bangladesh. This humorous and heartfelt fiction, set in a cattle market, unfolds themes of love and humanity. The final scene, which reveals the tragedy faced by a poor family, has deeply moved many viewers.

The 48-minute-long drama "Chander Haat", is set against the backdrop of social and contemporary issues. The story features Chand, a young man who works as a broker at the cattle market, tricking farmers into buying cows at rock-bottom prices and selling them for a tidy profit. Purnima, who works with her uncle in a rice hotel next to the market, catches Chand's eye. Despite his feelings for her, Purnima doesn't give him the time of day. Desperate to win her heart, Chand implores his mother to arrange their marriage. However, it turns out that Chand's mother and Purnima's uncle were once in love themselves, and the drama proceeds from there.

"Chander Haat" premiered on the YouTube channel Cinemawala at 8:30pm on Eid-ul-Azha (June 17). Within just four days, it garnered five million views and 90 thousand likes. Many viewers have expressed their appreciation in the comments section of the YouTube link, with most describing it as "a wonderful drama."

An Indian female viewer commented, "As an Indian, I really enjoy your Bangladeshi dramas." A viewer from Assam remarked, "The last scene is very emotional." A third person shared a similar sentiment, stating, "The final part made me cry."

Many viewers have praised its director KM Sohag Rana for shedding light on the deceitful practices of brokers. A viewer commented, "There are brokers in our society who prevent real farmers from getting a fair price."

Another viewer remarked, "With so many brokers in the market these days, it's difficult to distinguish between buyers and sellers. This drama is very realistic."

Tawsif Mahbub, Keya Payel, Dr Ejajul Islam, and Monira Akhter Mithu take on the four main roles in the drama. Fans have particularly been loving Tawsif as Chand and Keya as Purnima. The cast also features Sumon Patwari, Anwar Hossain, Md Abu Bakar Rokon, Shimanto, Alvira Rahman Raisa, and others.

Many people enjoyed the song featured in the production. Shahriar Marcell performed and composed the song titled "Ore O Hiraman Pakhi," with lyrics by Tariq Tuhin. Rafiqul Islam Farhad created the ambient music.

Aditya Monir's cinematography in "Chander Haat" has received acclaim. Rashed Rabbi handled the color layout and editing, while Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz produced the drama.