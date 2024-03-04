Bubly starrer two films to release this Eid

This year has been quite special for Dhallywood actress Shobnom Bubly. While her personal life was on the forefront last year, she is determined to leave a lasting impression on the audience through her film choices this year.

The actress has recently announced her debut in Tollywood with "Flashback" and is now eagerly anticipating the release of two movies this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bubly is set to entertain audiences in Mishuk Moni's "Deyaler Desh" alongside Sariful Razz and Jasim Uddin Jakir's "Maya: The Love" with Ziaul Roshan.

Bubly expressed her transition from being a heroine to an artiste in this film.

"I thoroughly enjoyed reading the story. While we often discuss different stories and characters, sometimes the essence is lost on screen. However, this movie is an exception; the story is truly unique," added the actress.

Bubly reflected on her career, initially portraying heroines in commercial films. However, in this role, she embraced a character rather than just fulfilling the heroine's role. "I am grateful for the immense support from my director and co-actors in achieving this," stated the actress.

In "Deyaler Desh", Shobnom Bubly and Sariful Razz will share the screen for the first time, with Mishuk Moni serving as both director and scriptwriter. The film also features performances by Azizul Hakim, Saberi Alam, Swagata, and Shahadat Hossain amongst others.

"Deyeler Desh" was originally set for release at the end of last year. However, due to the national election, the director opted to delay the film's release. Mishuk Moni now plans to unveil the movie this Eid.

Meanwhile, Jasim Uddin Zakir crafted "Maya: The Love," featuring a romantic love triangle with Bubly and three lead actors: Anisur Rahman Milon, Symon Sadiq, and Ziaul Roshan. The story unfolds with Milon passionately loving Bubly, while she reciprocates her affection towards Roshan. Surprisingly, Bubly ultimately chooses Symon, leading to a sequence of intriguing cinematic events.

The post-production work of the film is currently underway after the completion of shooting. Regarding the film's release during Eid, the director mentions that, "During Eid, there is a larger audience for films. That's why I have decided to release the movie 'Maya: The Love' during this year's Eid."