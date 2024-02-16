Bubly-Razz starrer ‘Dewaler Desh’ to release on Eid

TV & Film
The anticipation for Mishuk Moni's directorial debut, "Dewaler Desh", reached new heights as the film's first look was unveiled on October 2. The sneak peek into the film intrigued audiences, sparking a wave of curiosity about what lies ahead. Set to grace theatres this Eid-ul-Fitr, the film has already secured censor clearance from the Bangladesh Film Censor Board and received praise from esteemed jury members.

In a recent press release, the producers confirmed that "Dewaler Desh" has been submitted to the Bangladesh Film Producers and Distributors Association for its impending release, further solidifying its journey to the silver screen.

Starring Shobnom Bubly and Sariful Razz in pivotal roles, "Dewaler Desh" showcases Mishuk Moni's multifaceted talents as he not only directs but also takes charge of the script and dialogues for this government-granted project, alongside co-producing it.

'Government-granted films should not feel like charity projects'
'Government-granted films should not feel like charity projects'

Expressing his admiration for the film's narrative, Sariful Razz remarked, "The story of 'Dewaler Desh' resonated deeply with me, compelling my involvement in the project. While actors often peruse numerous scripts, it's rare to encounter one as compelling and meticulously crafted as this. I'm confident that our collective efforts will exceed audience expectations."

Meanwhile, Shobnom Bubly shared her insights into the character-driven nature of the film, stating, "I was captivated by the story from the outset. Unlike anything I've worked on before, 'Dewaler Desh' challenged me to embody a character authentically, transcending the confines of traditional commercial cinema. Our director's guidance and my fellow actors' support have been invaluable in bringing this character to life."

The dedication to authenticity and storytelling extends beyond the lead cast, with Azizul Hakim, Saberi Alam, Swagata, and Shahadat Hossain, amongst the ensemble.

 

