Mon Dec 4, 2023 01:42 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 01:48 PM

Bubly posts cryptic status, takes a dig on a ‘superstar’

Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 01:48 PM
Photo: Collected

Recently, Shakib Khan spoke to a private channel, addressing his pan-Indian movie "Dorod." During the interview, the actor candidly discussed his relationship with Bubly, emphasizing that she simply had no presence in his life.

Shobnom Yeasmin Bubly possibly caught wind of the conversation, prompting the actress to share a status taking a subtle jab at the actor without explicitly mentioning his name.

The actress's post read, "Wow! Look who is talking about me. Our Dhallywood superstar has started promoting his film by spreading 'fake rumours' about me. Honestly speaking, I am not at all surprised. The superstar and his gang can only be in the limelight by using my name. I am really happy that they are able to gain publicity by using my name. Please carry on."

Earlier, Shakib Khan revealed to the private channel that the actress was involved in numerous relationships, and he claimed to have tried warning her about it. In some instances, he admitted to taking the blame and maintaining silence on the matter.

Chanchal Chowdhury recognised as 'Best Bangali' in Kolkata
"I prefer not to discuss someone who holds no significance in my life. I was genuinely repulsed upon hearing the phone conversation, and I'm well aware of all her past scandals. I admit I struggle to recognize people, particularly the second time around. Judging a person solely by their outward appearance is challenging. I've learned firsthand that looks can be deceptive," stated the actor.

He also expressed, "The life I've squandered. Due to my own foolishness and errors, my family's honor has been tarnished, and the fans have been let down. I couldn't convey the extent of my fault. How do I explain? It was apparent to everyone that I was in the wrong, but now everyone can see who is the true criminal."

Shakib Khan secretly married Bubly on July 20, 2018. Their child, Shehzad Khan Bir, was born on March 21, 2020.

