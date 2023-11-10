BTS' Jungkook discusses vulnerable topics and group’s comeback

Jungkook of BTS is making K-pop history with the release of his debut album, "Golden", as his global musical influence continues to rise. The youngest member of the South Korean seven-member boy group recently had an unfiltered conversation with radio DJ and TV presenter Zane Lowe for an Apple Music interview. Zane's visit to Seoul, South Korea, where he met Jungkook, amazed him with the country's rich cultural history spanning centuries, breathtaking beauty, and technological advancements rivaling the West. During the interview, Jungkook delved into different aspects of his early life, the challenges faced by BTS, his connection with the fanbase (ARMYs), and insights into his album "Golden".

Jungkook captivates audiences with his sincere openness. The interview began with the K-pop idol expressing, "In the past, I was quiet and lacked confidence, but now, as I've been working since my debut until now, I've learned something about myself. I earned the description 'Golden', looking at all those achievements, I have gained more confidence."

The "Standing Next to You" singer acknowledges the privilege of being the youngest member and holds the belief that, even as he reaches the age of 30 or 40, he will maintain his authentic self. "I think there certainly was a special privilege for being the youngest, and I had a lot of help in ways that I may or may not know."

Jungkook attributed his current standing to his older group members, acknowledging their influence and support in his journey, "And the members are such nice people. I think I learned a lot of great things from them. I got so much help from all six of them; it allowed me to grow to where I am today."

Anticipation is high amongst everyone, fans, and music enthusiasts alike, eagerly awaiting BTS's much-anticipated comeback in 2025. When questioned about it, Jungkook expressed his excitement for the upcoming return, "Preparing as a solo artiste and also working as a solo musician… there were times when I really missed BTS."

"When I was in the green room or alone on stage, or even while having meals with the staff, the absence of their presence next to me became apparent. We had spent so many years together that their absence left a noticeable void."

"Well, there's a saying in Korea, 'You will follow your friends to Gangnam,' but between BTS and ARMY, I don't know who's following who, there's this very special bond and also a sense of depending on one another that I think is very special," he added regarding ARMYs.

In addition to acknowledging the significance of BTS' "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life" era, Jungkook also detailed the initial challenges faced by the seven members of the group, "Our first practice room was in the basement, and now there was a restaurant on the ground floor, and the aunt there took very good care of us. She sometimes grilled us meat, and at that time, we didn't get much pocket money anymore, so we only had one or three cups of ramen a day. It was a time that passed for a while, but I'm really thankful."