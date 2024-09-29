‘Boli’ premieres in Canada, set to release at home this year

Bangladeshi film "Boli" has officially premiered in Canada after winning commendable accolades at numerous prestigious international film festivals including the Busan International Film Festival, and Shanghai Film Festival over the course of a year.

The film has been screening at Mississauga's Central Parkway Cinema, marking its international debut since Saturday (September 27). Confirming the news, director Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury said, "We've released the film on a limited scale in Canada. The first show premiered yesterday and audiences will be able to watch it throughout the week."

Set against the backdrop of the traditional Jabbar's Wrestling Competition in Chattogram, "Boli" ("The Wrestler") portrays a unique cultural heritage.

The film received government funding during the fiscal year 2020-21. It is produced by Piplu R Khan, with Saiful Azim and Gousul Alam Shaon serving as co-producers. Nasir Uddin Khan takes the lead role, playing a quirky fisherman from the coastal areas. The cast also includes Priyam Archie, Angel Noor, and AKM Itmam, among others.

Last year, "Boli" garnered international recognition when it won an award at the 28th Busan International Film Festival. The film took home the top prize in the prestigious New Currents section. Despite making waves at various international festivals, it has yet to be released in Bangladesh.

However, director Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury has reassured fans that it will hit local cinemas soon. "We are actively working on its domestic release. The film has already been submitted to the Film Certification Board, and once we receive the clearance, we will lock in a release date. Our goal is to release 'Boli' in Bangladeshi theatres by the end of this year," he said.