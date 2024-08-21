BNP challenges upcoming film on Khaleda Zia with legal notice

A legal notice has been issued to stop the production of a movie based on BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia titled "Mother of Democracy". The notice was sent on Wednesday (August 21) by BNP's legal affairs secretary, Kaiser Kamal.

Earlier, director MK Zaman of "Mother of Democracy" announced to various media platforms that he will be making a movie on Begum Khaleda Zia. The title was registered with the Bangladesh Film Directors Association on August 18.

Speaking to the media about the film, the filmmaker mentioned that they had been working on the project for a long time, gathering various types of information and thoroughly learning about Madam Khaleda Zia's life story.

The production of the film is being handled by Akond Entertainment PLC. The filmmaker had mentioned that they began the project after obtaining all the necessary permissions.

However, no permission has been obtained for the film. BNP's Legal Secretary Kaiser Kamal, told Channel i that, "Neither Begum Khaleda Zia nor any member of her family has discussed making such a film with anyone. Forget about permission—there has never been any communication with these so-called filmmakers and producers."

Regarding the legal notice to stop the film on Wednesday, Kaiser Kamal said, "A so-called filmmaker and a production company are engaging in a malicious attempt to exploit Khaleda Zia's name by making a film. As a lawyer, I have sent a legal notice, asking them to refrain from pursuing or initiating the film they are planning under Begum Khaleda Zia's name. Otherwise, legal action will be taken against them."

The lawyer stated, "We have sent a copy of the legal notice to the respected IGP (Inspector General of Police) and the DMP (Dhaka Metropolitan Police) commissioner. This is to ensure that legal action is taken against those individuals who are attempting to initiate this project. We have demanded that within the next five days, the so-called filmmaker and producer hold a press conference and retract the statements they have made regarding the film's production."