‘Barir Naam Shahana’, ‘Nona Pani’ set to premier at DIFF

The 22nd edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) has officially become a platform for the premieres of two notable films, namely, "Barir Naam Shahana'' and "Nona Pani." Organised by the Rainbow Film Society, DIFF's cinematic celebration commenced last Saturday and is set to continue until January 28.

The premiere of "Barir Naam Shahana", is set for tonight at 7:00pm at the National Museum's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib hall. Directed by Leesa Gazi, the film explores the compelling story of Dipa, a young divorced woman living in a rural town in 1990s Bangladesh. Dipa defies social stigmas and challenges the burden of family honour to carve out her path in life.

Leesa Gazi expressed her enthusiasm in a Facebook post, stating, "At the dawn of this Bangladesh premiere, a unique sense of anticipation has gripped us. Each of us who contributed to making this film has sown hard work, talent, unwavering commitment, and the harvest of love into this cinematic creation."

London-based production house Komola Collective's film, "Barir Naam Shahana", secured the Gender Sensitivity Award at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival last year.

On the other hand, the film "Nona Pani" produced by Bengal Film Development Forum, will be screened in Dhaka on January 26 at the same venue. The film emphasises the rich tapestry of stories from the Khulna region, bringing them to the forefront of international cinema at this prestigious film festival. The film stars Bilkis Banu Jaba, Kazi Rakibul Haque, Jayita Mahalanobish, and Jayanta Chattopadhyay, amongst others.

"Nona Pani" has received acclaim at the Kolkata International Film Festival and secured an award at Sri Lanka's Jaffna International Cinema Festival before its premiere at the Dhaka International Film Festival.