“Barir Naam Shahana” to hit theatres in Bangladesh

The film "Barir Naam Shahana" (A House Named Shahana) is set to be released in theatres across Bangladesh. Directed by Leesa Gazi, the film is produced under the banners of Goopy Bagha Productions Limited and Komola Collective. The announcement was made on Thursday (21 August) night through a Facebook post by Goopy Bagha Productions Limited.

In a Facebook post, director Leesa Gazi wrote, "I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful for the opportunity to present my first feature film 'Barir Naam Shahana' to audiences. The story reflects real events, moving beyond the simple definitions of good and evil, and telling the tale of an ordinary woman from our familiar world."

Bangladeshi-born British writer, playwright, theatre director, and actress Leesa Gazi. Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

She further added, "'Barir Naam Shahana' is not a depressing film, rather a celebration of life. Our only wish is that audiences come with their families and friends to watch it. We are eagerly counting the days to hear their response."

Previously, the film was screened in London, Chicago, Melbourne, Birmingham, Rome, and Mumbai. Based on a true story, the narrative explores the resilience of a determined woman in a conservative town of 1990s Bangladesh. The protagonist, Deepa, refuses to let her life be dictated by her family or society after separation. Though raised in a conservative setting, she rejects prejudice and strives to live life on her own terms.

Snippet from "Barir Naam Shahana"

Most of the shooting took place in a small town in Bangladesh, with some parts filmed in a small town in the UK. According to the press release, the film was produced with on-location sound, without dubbing, to match the time and setting of the story.

The role of Deepa has been played by Anan Siddiqua, alongside Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Lutfor Rahman George, Iresh Zaker, Kazi Ruma, and Kamrunnahar Munni.

The screenplay was jointly written by Leesa Gazi and Aanon Siddiqua.