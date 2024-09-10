Bangladeshi filmmaker breaks new ground with German film debut

Bangladeshi filmmaker Abdullah Al Fahim has transformed his career by stepping into the German film industry. Despite facing numerous rejections from production companies and a lack of support for his projects in Bangladesh, Fahim's persistence paid off when he moved to Italy a year and a half ago to study filmmaking. It was there that his fortune changed.

Fahim, previously overlooked at home, has now made a significant mark with his German-language film, "Killer". The film, which will also be available in English, features a diverse cast from 29 countries, including notable German actors Daniel Muller, and David Neumann, and Italian actress Angelina Lewis.

The plot of "Killer" centres on a group of seven friends living in Berlin. Though outwardly friendly, they secretly harbour murderous intentions toward one another. The story takes a dark turn when one of the friends dies unexpectedly, prompting a tense investigation by both the police and the remaining friends to uncover the truth behind the death.

Fahim's journey to making "Killer" began at the University of Milan, where he shared his filmmaking dreams with a diverse group of 96 students from countries like Mexico, Germany, Spain, Australia, and the United States. Their encouragement led to his introduction to German producer Mr Bell, who agreed to finance the film after hearing the plot.

Fahim recounted, "After finalising the story, I met with German actors Daniel Muller and David Neumann. Their looks were perfect for my characters. When they agreed to join, they requested that the film be made in German."

"I then began learning the language and worked with a team member to translate the script. We've completed the film, and it will soon be submitted to international film festivals, with plans to showcase it at Cannes. Following that, it will be released in theatres."

Looking to the future, Fahim hopes to bring his filmmaking talents back to Bangladesh, given the opportunity.