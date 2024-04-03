Bangladeshi film competing in main category of Moscow International Film Festival

In recent years, Bangladeshi cinema has consistently earned recognition on the global stage. Once again, Bangladesh's film industry has proudly secures a spot in the main competition of the prestigious Moscow International Film Festival.

Asif Islam's "Nirvana" has been selected to represent Bangladesh in the upcoming 46th edition of the festival.

The Moscow International Film Festival is comprised of four categories: Main Competition, Documentary Film, Russian Premiere, and Short Film. "Nirvana" will be competing in the Main Competition.

The filmmaker shared the exciting news on social media, stating, "Thrilled to announce that my film 'Nirvana' has been selected for its world premiere at the prestigious Moscow International Film Festival! It's been an incredible two-year journey of hard work, dedication, and passion that has led us to this moment."

Previously, Juboraj Shamim's "Adim" competed in the 44th edition, and Nurul Alam Atique's "Peyarar Subash" was selected and screened at the 45th edition of the festival. Noteworthy mentions include Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's "Doob," "Saturday Afternoon," Jasim Ahmed's production, and Indranil Roy's direction in "Mayar Jonjal." Among these, "Adim" secured two awards: The Silver Saint George (Special Jury Award) and the Netpack Jury Award.

This year's festival will take place in Moscow from April 19 to April 26. Alongside Bangladesh's "Nirvana," there will be 10 other films from various countries, including Russia, Germany, Iran, and Romania.

The director plans to depart for Moscow on April 18 to attend the festival. In addition to participating in the opening ceremony, he intends to be present for the entire event. Priyam Archi, one of the actresses from "Nirvana,"is also anticipated to join the festival from the UK.