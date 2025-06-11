‘Bachelor Point Season 5’ sets new OTT record

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, eight new episodes of the popular drama series "Bachelor Point Season 5" were released simultaneously on the local OTT platform Bongo. According to Bongo authorities, the Kajal Arefin Ome-directed series has set a new record on the platform, with Bengali-speaking audiences from over 100 countries tuning in to watch the new episodes.

Within just three days of release, the show garnered over 3.5 million paid views. Watch time data further reveals that viewers have spent more than 25 million minutes watching the latest season.

Speaking on the success, director Kajal Arefin Ome said, "There has never been this much pre-booking on any OTT platform before. 'Bachelor Point' has set a new benchmark for the Bangladeshi OTT industry, all thanks to the audience's love. The fact that so many people paid to watch 'Bachelor Point Season 5' is truly inspiring for us. I am deeply grateful to everyone."

Bongo's Chief Content Officer Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu added, "We are thrilled by the record-breaking success of 'Bachelor Point Season 5'. For the first time in the show's history, audiences were able to watch eight new episodes at once. A large number of viewers are engaging with the content on Bongo. For fans of 'Bachelor Point', we have a special 120-episode season pass and two additional subscription packages, all of which are receiving an excellent response."

The cast of "Bachelor Point Season 5" includes Marzuk Russell, Chashi Alam, Ziaul Hoque Polash, Abdullah Rana, Monira Mithu, Shimul Sharma, Saidur Rahman Pavel, Faria Shahrin, Lamima Lam, among others.