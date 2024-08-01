Attacks on state institutions unacceptable: Tariq Anam Khan

The country is going through a critical period, and as a result, all shootings have almost come to a halt. Eminent actor and cultural personality Tariq Anam Khan is observant of the ongoing turmoil regarding the quota protest movement that has turned into a massive nationwide protest, leaving more than 150 innocent students and citizens dead.

In conversation with The Daily Star, the artiste shared his concerns about the country's current situation, the attack on the Bangladesh Television station, and more.

"Although I am spending time at home, trying to read books, I feel mentally restless," he said.

During the protest, many innocent students and citizens lost their lives. "It breaks my heart whenever I think about the lost lives; so many young lives have been cut short. It is painful. Similarly, it is also very saddening that our national assets were attacked brutally," he asserted. "For instance, the audience knows many artistes through BTV. I was also a regular face on the channel."

He also expressed his grief, "Attacks on state institutions are unacceptable under any circumstances. Just as I cannot support the killing of people, I also do not support the destruction of national assets by anyone."

In response to another question, Tariq Anam said, "I don't know who is behind these destruction. Surely, through investigation, their names will come out, and they will be brought to justice."

When asked about the resolution of the crisis or the possibility of hope, the esteemed actor responded, "I am living with hope. I am an optimistic person, and I believe this situation will pass. I hope everything will be resolved soon. Peace will return in one way or another."

The actor is hopeful that peace will return and everything will go back to normal soon. "However, whenever I see the news, it feels suffocating. Today, I heard about rallies in various places. People have the right to hold rallies and meetings, but there should be no vandalism. Rallies and meetings should be conducted peacefully," he says.

The television industry has now grown significantly. Thousands of people are involved in this industry. Most artistes and technicians are currently at home, and their earnings have stopped. When asked about this, the veteran actor said, "We artistes work on a day-to-day basis. Whether it's films, dramas, or OTT platforms, we work daily. However, for some time now, there has been a stoppage. Many people work here to make a living. The situation is even worse for those who are generally employed."

He concluded by saying, "Artistes work on a day-to-day basis, and those with low incomes are in a difficult situation. Their condition will improve once shooting fully resumes, as a shooting unit involves many people. Not everyone's earnings are the same."