Arjun Rampal is set to come to Dhaka this month

Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Rampal is set to visit Dhaka this month, after 14 years. The actor, known for his chiseled jawline and charismatic personality, has impressed audiences worldwide and made a name for himself.

Arjun Rampal will be in Dhaka on June 7 to attend the upcoming fashion show titled "BHN Experiences Presents Blue Drops by Zurhem".

Zurhem announced the news on their social media with a personalised video from the actor, confirming that he will be walking the runway in Dhaka this month.

"Hi Dhaka, I am Arjun Rampal, for those who don't know. I am delighted to announce that I will be coming for 'BHN Experiences Presents Blue Drops by Zurhem'. It's going to be a spectacular event on June 7, and I look forward to seeing all of you there. It's going to be mesmerising, as the whole concept of the show is 'one touch changes all.' I look forward to being there with you and celebrating with you. Till then, God bless, and I will see you soon," said the actor in the video.

This event is being exclusively organised for Zurhem's loyal and frequent customers, and attendees must register to attend the fashion show.

Arjun Rampal last visited Dhaka 14 years ago, in 2010, for a concert. He was accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and several others.