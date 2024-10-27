Anonno Mamun’s ‘Makeup’ banned again, this time by Certification Board

The film "Makeup", directed by Anonno Mamun, has been banned by the newly reformed Certification Board, as announced in a notice issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. According to the notice, the board made this decision following a preview by its members.

"Makeup" features Tariq Anam Khan, Ziaul Roshan and Nipa Ahmed Real in prominent roles.

The film was initially banned by the former Bangladesh Film Censor Board in 2021. Later, in a February 10, 2021 report published by The Daily Star titled "Bangladesh Film Censor Board bans Anonno Mamun's film 'Makeup'," Khorshed Alam Khosru, a former member of the Censor Board, commented, "We made this decision after watching the film. It is yet to be approved by our chairman and the ministry. However, we found the content offensive. The movie portrays the film industry in a negative light."

Today's notice reiterates similar reasons for the ban.

It states that Azmat Rahman, a producer at Celebrity Production, submitted an appeal on behalf of the film, which was rejected by the Bangladesh Film Certification Appeals Committee due to a violation of sub-section 12(1) of the Bangladesh Film Certification Act, 2023.

Following this rejection, the film is officially uncertified and banned from public exhibition throughout Bangladesh. Any unauthorized screening of the film will result in confiscation, and those involved may face legal action. This order is effective immediately.

What does the Act 2023 refer to?

The Bangladesh Film Certification Act 2023, specifically subsection 12(1), outlines criteria under which a film may be rejected for certification. It states that if the Certification Board finds technical deficiencies—such as issues with colour, dubbing, sound, sound effects, or other technical elements—and perceives the film to have a weak or inconsistent narrative, poor artistic quality, or disorganised direction, it may deem the film unfit for public viewing.

This provision aims to ensure that only films meeting certain production and artistic standards are approved, as subpar production quality may detract from the audience's experience. The Act mandates that the applicant is notified in writing within 15 working days if certification is denied based on these criteria.

In response to the recent ban, director Anonno Mamun clarified via a social media post that "Makeup" was reviewed by the Appeals Division after initially being denied certification. He highlighted that, according to procedure, a film cannot be resubmitted with revisions until the Appeals Division fully dismisses it.

The post reads, "Please do not spread false information or interpretations about 'Makeup'. The film was reviewed by the Appeals Division after initially being denied permission for release by the Censor Board. According to procedure, a film cannot be resubmitted with revisions until the Appeals Division fully dismisses it."

He added, "Now, 'Makeup' will be resubmitted to the reformed Certification Board, and we hope it will permit the film's release across the country. Certain Censor Board members during the former regime rejected the film arbitrarily. I apologise for not being able to attend calls as I am currently in Mumbai, working on the post-production of 'Dorod'."