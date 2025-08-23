TV & Film
Anisur Rahman Milon receives humanitarian award in the US

Anisur Rahman Milon receives humanitarian award in the US
Photos: Collected

Actor Anisur Rahman Milon has been honoured with the Best Humanitarian Award 2025 in the United States in recognition of his social contributions. He accepted the award at a ceremony held in Los Angeles, presented by the Church of Scientology.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving the honour, Milon said, "I truly feel privileged. However, this award is not mine alone — it belongs to every member of the Los Angeles Acting Academy. Without their contribution, this achievement would not have been possible. I am grateful to the Church of Scientology for bestowing this prestigious recognition."

Once a familiar face in Bangladeshi television dramas and films, Anisur Rahman Milon has delivered numerous popular productions throughout his long career. 

Currently, he is not active in the country's acting scene and resides permanently in the United States.

