Ananya Panday wants to work in Hollywood

In 2019, through Karan Johar's film "Student of the Year 2," Ananya Panday debuted as an actress. Despite the film not performing well at the box office, she went on to work in movies like "Pati Patni Aur Woh," "Khaali Peeli," and "Liger." She has not been able to establish her position despite these efforts, facing criticism and questions about her acting skills from both critics and audiences.

Ananya Panday has dreams of working in Hollywood, and she has taken steps towards it by collaborating with renowned Hollywood directors. In a recent interview, she revealed that she had dreamt of becoming an actress after watching movies like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," and working with Karan Johar marked a significant step in her Bollywood career. Now, her dream is to make it big in Hollywood.

When asked about where she would like to work, Ananya expressed her desire to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and even internationally with Quentin Tarantino. Quentin Tarantino is known for making groundbreaking films, and Ananya wishes to be part of his final project.

Ananya Panday has faced extensive trolling in the media, with critics questioning her position in Bollywood due to her film background. Despite getting opportunities in the industry because of her father, she claims that she hasn't received any special treatment and is determined to prove herself as an actress. Critics argue that even though she got the chance to enter the film industry through her father's connections, she hasn't been able to make a mark in acting.

Ananya's aspiration to work with international directors like Quentin Tarantino is seen by some as humorous, and netizens have made jokes about her ambitious dreams.