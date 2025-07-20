TV & Film
Alexander Payne to lead Venice jury as Fernanda Torres, Rasoulof, Mungiu join lineup

Sun Jul 20, 2025 01:10 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 01:17 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jul 20, 2025 01:10 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 01:17 PM
venice film festival 2025
Photos: Collected

The Venice Film Festival has announced the full international jury for its 82nd edition, assembling a powerhouse of acclaimed filmmakers and actors from across the globe.

Oscar-nominated director Alexander Payne returns to the Lido as president of the main competition jury. Joining him are Brazilian actress and writer Fernanda Torres ("I'm Still Here"), Iranian auteur Mohammad Rasoulof ("The Seed of the Sacred Fig"), and Palme d'Or-winning Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu ("4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days").

venice film festival 2025

Also on the panel are French director Stéphane Brizé ("Out of Season"), Italian filmmaker Maura Delpero ("Vermiglio"), and Chinese actor-producer Zhao Tao ("Caught by the Tides").

The jury will decide this year's coveted Golden Lion for best film, alongside major honours including the Silver Lion grand jury prize, Silver Lion for best director, Coppa Volpi awards for best actor and actress, best screenplay, the special jury prize, and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for best emerging performer.

In the Horizons (Orizzonti) section—Venice's platform for more experimental and cutting-edge cinema—Palme d'Or winner Julia Ducournau ("Titane", "Alpha") will serve as jury president. Her panel includes Italian visual artist and filmmaker Yuri Ancarani ("The Challenge", "Atlantide"), Argentine critic Fernando Enrique Juan Lima, Australian director Shannon Murphy ("Babyteeth"), and American filmmaker and artist RaMell Ross ("Nickel Boys").

venice film festival 2025

Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells ("Aftersun") will lead the jury for the Luigi de Laurentiis Award, which recognises the best debut film across all festival sections and comes with a $100,000 prize. She'll be joined by French-Tunisian director and producer Erige Sehiri ("Promised Sky")—a founding member of the Rawiyat – Sisters in Film collective—and Italian director Silvio Soldini.

The 2025 Venice Film Festival will run from August 27 to September 6. The official selection lineup is set to be announced on July 22.

