Sun Aug 24, 2025 11:08 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 11:17 AM

Most Viewed

‘Agantuk’ to close Toronto Multicultural Film Festival this year

Arts & Entertainment Desk
‘Agantuk’ to close Toronto Multicultural Film Festival this year
Photo: collected

The Bangladeshi film "Agantuk" has officially been selected as the closing film of the five-day Toronto Multicultural Film Festival, which begins in Canada today (August 24). The film, directed by Biplob Sarkar, carries the English title "The Stranger".

The story of "Agantuk" revolves around a 10-year-old boy named Kajol. He lives with his mother and ailing grandmother. When Kajol's long-missing father suddenly returns one day, tensions begin to unfold. Through the conflicts within the family's relationships, the characters gradually become strangers to one another.

The ensemble cast of "Agantuk" includes Ferdousi Majumdar, Sahana Rahman Sumi, Ratan Dev, Mahmud Alam, Ehan, Rafsan, Hridoy, Hasimun and Naima Tasnim. 

Photo: Collected

Produced by Tajul Haque, Ramya Rahim Chowdhury and Biplab Sarkar, "Agantuk" received a government grant in the fiscal year of 2019-20.

The eighth edition of the Toronto Multicultural Film Festival will conclude on August 28 with the screening of "Agantuk". This year's festival will showcase 47 films from 28 countries. The opening film will be the Canadian production "Universal Language".

In 2023, "Agantuk" had its international premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. It was later featured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in Australia. 

Standup comedy show held at DU for the first time
Standup comedy show held at DU for the first time

Earlier, in 2022, while still in its post-production stage, the film won the Prasad Lab DI Award and the Moviebuff Appreciation Award as the best film in the Viewing Room Recommends section of Film Bazaar in Goa, India.

Agantuk (The Stranger)Biplob Sarkar
