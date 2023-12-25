Actors' celebrations on Christmas

Christmas, the most significant festival for Christians worldwide, is celebrated every December 25, marking the birth of Jesus Christ. Beyond religious observances, Christmas has transformed into a day of joyous celebration, adorned with various decorations and exchanges of happiness and love.

Notable actors have also expressed their fondness for Christmas in diverse ways. Many have embraced the festive spirit by adorning themselves with vibrant attire and sharing heartfelt messages.

Two prominent Bangladeshi actresses, Jaya Ahsan and Bidya Sinha Mim, have captured themselves elegantly dressed, resonating with the festive colours. Ahsan, donning a red gown, shared her warm greetings while Mim, enjoying Christmas in Dubai with her husband, shared moments in festive attire in front of a Christmas tree.

Another TV personality, Mehazabien Chowdhury, appeared festive in red attire, a red hat, and holding a red doll, radiating an aura of happiness. Her short caption expressed her love for celebrations and laughter during the holiday break.

Renowned actress Tasnia Farin, despite holidaying in Morocco, extended Christmas wishes to her fans through captivating pictures from London's Winter Wonderland. The images vividly depicted the colours and joy of the festival.

Actress Samira Khan Mahi, in a blue outfit, was captured amidst Santa Claus, embracing the celebratory ambiance.

These actors, through their posts and photos, have showcased their enthusiasm and enjoyment of the Christmas festivity, adding to the broader celebrations worldwide.