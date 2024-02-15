4th Bogura International Film Festival kicks off today

The fourth edition of the Bogura International Film Festival (BIFF) has officially commenced today at the Bogura Shilpakala Academy. One of the esteemed film organisations of Bogura, Pundranagar Film Society, has arranged the film festival with the theme "Film for Education". It will run from February 15 to 17.

More than 45 full-length feature, short, and documentary films will be showcased at the festival, the organisers said.

Regarding the festival, its director, Supin Barman, said, "We have assembled a great lineup of juries for the festival, who will not only judge for the films but also confer in different workshops. This year, the films will compete in four distinct categories."

"At every film festival, we have received incredible responses from filmmakers and participants from home and abroad. This year, 45 films from 18 countries in five categories have been selected for screening and awarding," he added.

The jury board includes renowned Bangladeshi film critic Sadia Khalid Reeti, Indian film critic Roma Singh, Dr Abid, Nepal International Festival Chairman KP Pathak, Haryana International Film Festival Director Dharmender Dangi, Sri Lankan writer and director Rodney Vidanapathirana, Bangladeshi filmmaker Ashraf Shishir, and German Film curator Ingo Starz.

The main venue for this festival is Bogura Shilpakala Academy. Today, the festival commenced with a workshop conducted by Nepali filmmaker Arun Deo Joshi. Following a film screening around 4:00pm, the festival was officially inaugurated at 5:00pm by Prof Dr Chitta Ranjan Misra, vice chancellor of Pundra University of Science and Technology.

Pundranagar Film Society has been named after the historical capital of ancient Bengal, Pundranagar, which is currently known as Bogura. The motto of the film society is to create new film activists and filmmakers and to familiarise the films of Bangladeshi filmmakers and film enthusiasts abroad.

The Bogura International Film Festival was organised in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In 2020, the film festival was organised online due to the then-ongoing pandemic.