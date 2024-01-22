2024 Oscar nominations to be announced this Wednesday

Nominations for the 96th Oscars will be announced on local time Wednesday at 7:30pm by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.

The unveiling of nominees in all 23 categories will occur at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.

The announcement can be watched live on Academy's YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram channels.

Zazie is recognised for her performances in films such as "Nine Days", "Joker", and "Deadpool 2". She is also set to feature in the upcoming "Joker" sequel, titled "Joker: Folie à Deux". In 2018, she received an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in FX's "Atlanta".

Jack Quaid is an emerging actor in both film and television. He plays a prominent role in the Emmy-nominated series "The Boys" and contributes his voice to the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks". Additionally, he is set to star in the Amazon feature "Heads of State" and the upcoming sci-fi thriller "Companion".

In November, it was announced that Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 2024 Oscars, marking his fourth time hosting the awards show.

Critics' predictions for the best picture this year feature "Oppenheimer", "Barbie", "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Poor Things", "Maestro", and "The Holdovers".

Notable frontrunners for best actor include Cillian Murphy for his role as J Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer", Bradley Cooper for his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro", Colman Domingo for his depiction of Bayard Rustin in "Rustin", and Paul Giamatti, who has already clinched a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for his performance as Paul Hunham in "The Holdovers".

Some predictions suggest that actresses, including Margot Robbie in "Barbie", Sandra Hüller in "Anatomy of a Fall", Carey Mulligan in "Maestro", Emma Stone in "Poor Things", and Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon", may receive nominations for Best Actress.

Both Stone and Gladstone have already secured Golden Globes for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (musical or comedy) and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (drama), respectively.

After the nominations are announced on Wednesday, the Academy will conduct its final voting from February 22 to 27.Winners will be announced at the 96th Oscars on local time on March 11.