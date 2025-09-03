16th Int'l Inter-University short film festival wraps up in Dhaka

The 16th edition of the International Inter-University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF), organised by the Dhaka University Film Society, concluded on September 2 after a vibrant three-day run at the TSC premises of Dhaka University.

The festival, which has been held annually since 2007, showcased 1,438 short films from over 70 countries this year, including around 180 submissions from Bangladeshi filmmakers.

This year's theme was Talpakha (a traditional Bengali hand fan) and the venue was adorned to reflect the symbol of cultural heritage. Over the first two days, selected films were screened alongside a panel discussion titled "Independent Films and Recent Market Trends", featuring filmmaker Yuvraj Shamim and producer-editor Bayezid Khan.

The final day opened with the screening of "Remand Room 808" followed by 56 other short films. Attendees also witnessed an exhibition of film posters and artworks focused on climate awareness.

The closing ceremony, held last evening, was attended by distinguished guests including Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, the Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh, and Stefan Liller, the UNDP Resident Representative.

Ambassador Gulbrandsen highlighted the importance of young voices, saying, "The youth are not just picking up cameras—they are taking up responsibility. Each story stands as a protest and resistance against climate change."

Resident Representative Liller added that previous festival films had directly inspired UNDP interventions, citing action taken to address saline water's impact on women's health in coastal areas.

Awards were presented across several categories. The Zahir Raihan Best Short went to "Side by Side" directed by Amir Raisain, while Faisal Ahmed won the Tareque Masud Best Emerging Director award for "The Wave".

The One Earth Short Award was shared between "The Ninth Continent" by Mostafa Borzouan and "Journey in the Ocean" by Shin-yi Nie. The Best One-Minute Short prize was awarded to Anna Rebecca for "Unconditionally". Six other films received Honourable Mentions. The festival concluded with a screening of "Phool Dei".

IIUSFF 2025 was supported by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka and UNDP Bangladesh, with Star Cineplex serving as screening partner.