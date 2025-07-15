'Trial of Surya Sen' returns with 38th staging at BSA

Prominent theatre troupe Dhaka Padatik is set to stage the 38th production of its acclaimed historical drama "Trial of Surya Sen" on July 20 at the Experimental Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).

The play portrays the farcical trial and execution of anti-colonial revolutionary leader Masterda Surya Sen, who valiantly fought against British colonial rule in the Indian subcontinent.

Originally written and directed by the late Ekushey Padak-winning playwright and actor Masum Aziz, the production has now been reimagined and newly directed by celebrated actor and director Nader Chowdhury.

Ahead of the upcoming performance, final rehearsals will take place on July 18 and 19. The play was well received internationally during two shows in Delhi last year, earning critical acclaim from theatre audiences and experts alike.

Speaking about the new direction of the play, Nader Chowdhury said, "The play 'Trial of Surya Sen' is a significant historical play based on the anti-British movement. It was originally written and directed by our beloved late brother Masum Aziz."

"I have worked on some necessary embellishments for this re-staging while also portraying the central role of Surya Sen. Our present generation must witness this powerful historical narrative," he added.

The play features around 40 characters including Surya Sen, Pritilata Waddedar, Kalpana Dutta, Ambika Roy, Nirmal Sen, British and Bengali lawyers, and Netra Sen. The cast includes Nader Chowdhury, Mahbuba Haque Kumkum, Manzurul Islam Nantu, Shahnaz Parvin Joya, Mamun Ur Rashid, Shyamal Hasan, Sabiha Zaman, Akhtar Hossain, Tarek Ali Milon, Atik, Robiul Milton, Al Amin, Sumon Ghosh, Farzana Nipa, Arif, Maksud and others.

Zakaria Kiran is in charge of lighting design, while Abul Bashar Sohel is coordinating the music for the production.

Notably, the inaugural staging of "Trial of Surya Sen" took place on January 18, 2018.