Theatre Artists Association voices concern over FY26 cultural budget

The Theatre Artists Association of Dhaka (TAD) has expressed disappointment over the proposed national budget for the cultural sector for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

In a statement issued by the organisation last Monday, TAD president and renowned actor Azad Abul Kalam acknowledged a slight increase in the allocation compared to the previous fiscal year but described the overall budget for culture as "disappointing."

"Culture plays a vital role in shaping a nation's identity, history, and future," said Azad in a press release. "Yet time and again, we see this sector being neglected."

TAD pointed out that it had earlier reviewed the national budget and called for at least one percent of the total allocation to be reserved for the cultural sector. The organisation highlighted the ongoing struggles of theatre artistes, musicians, visual artistes, and other cultural professionals who continue to work with limited support and minimal infrastructure.

"Cultural workers have been working for years with limited resources and opportunities," the statement read. "We believe the budget must include our demanded allocation to ensure sustainable financial support, infrastructure development, and research-based cultural practices."

The press release, jointly signed by President Azad Abul Kalam and Secretary General Saif Suman, urged the government to treat culture not as a luxury, but as a foundational element of national development.

"We call on the government to ensure appropriate and effective allocation for the cultural sector in the budget so that its development is not hindered," it concluded.