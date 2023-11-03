The 19-day nationwide Jatra festival kicks off

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is spearheading a unique 19-day Jatra festival that spans 42 districts, engaging the general public in a journey of development and celebrating art. The grand cultural festival, titled "Gono Jagoron Jatrapala Utsav 2023", kicked off yesterday (November 2) with an inaugural ceremony at 6 pm at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

The opening festivities, scheduled to continue until November 6, will involve 15 teams in various performances held at the open grounds of the BSA. Minister of Cultural Affairs State Minister KM Khalid attended the event as the chief guest, while BSA Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed delivered the welcoming speech. BSA Director-General Liakat Ali Lucky presided over the inaugural ceremony.

The opening event featured a presentation by the theatrical group "Smart Bangladesh". The Jyoti Opera presented "Jononir Shopnopuron", and the Banglar Bani Opera performed "Jago Manush Jagao Desh".

Program Schedule

Today, the Independent Bengali Theatre Group will stage "Alo'r Pothe", Mahanagar will present "Dabir Dofadar", and the Shikha Theatre Group will showcase "Badale Jaoa Bangladesh".

On Saturday (November 4), the audience can enjoy Progati Theatre Group's "Ekjon Rohimuddi", the New Loknath Opera's "Jononir Jonmobhumishucho", and the Bondhu Opera's production "Badale Jaoa Bangladesh".

November 5 will witness the Seema Opera's presentation of "Jononir Shopnopuron", the Golden-9 Natyagoshthi showcasing "Dabir Dofadar", and the Joyjatra presenting "Smart Bangladesh".

According to Sabina Yasmin, a representative of the BSA, various groups will continue to present their performances in 42 districts outside Dhaka from November 6-20. The festival will run until November 20 and is open to everyone, offering a unique opportunity to experience the rich culture and artistry of Bangladesh.