Standup comedy show held at DU for the first time

For the first time, Dhaka University hosted a campus stand-up comedy show titled "Hashir Adda". The event was held last evening at the TSC Auditorium, where a packed audience turned up in overwhelming numbers.

The show was initiated by Anid Hassan, a student of the 2021–22 session from the Department of Geology, who is also a candidate for the position of Secretary for Literature and Cultural Affairs in the upcoming Ducsu Central Election.

A total of eight stand-up comedians performed at the event: Anik Dey Antu, Poushi Razzaque, Tasdid Ashar, Makhzum Khan Shadid, Nilima Rafi, Ashraful Haque Emu, Sharar Shayor, and Syed Ridwan Hossain Bipro.

Photo: Collected

Ahead of the main performances, an open-mic session was held where eight students, selected randomly from both within and outside the university, each performed for three minutes.

Speaking about the initiative, organiser Anid Hassan said, "Our aim is to promote stand-up comedy culture not just at Dhaka University but across other universities in the country. We have taken the first step, and there are plans to organise such events on a larger scale in the future."

The programme started at 5:30pm and continued until 8:50pm. The auditorium was filled to capacity, with many attendees even standing to enjoy the show.