Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:37 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts
Theatre & Arts

Salvador Dali painting found during house clearance could fetch £30,000

Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:37 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:29 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:37 PM
Salvador Dali
Photos: Collected

A rare Salvador Dali painting discovered during a routine house clearance in Cambridge is set to go under the hammer in October, with an estimated value of up to £30,000 ($40042.35) — despite being bought for just £150 ($200.29).

The work, titled "Vecchio Sultano", is a mixed media piece in watercolour and felt-tip, and has now been authenticated as an original by the iconic Surrealist artist. It illustrates a scene from "The Arabian Nights", part of a 1960s commission intended to produce 500 illustrations based on Middle Eastern folktales. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

salvador dali Vecchio Sultano

The project, originally proposed as a bible commission by Italian patrons Giuseppe and Mara Albaretto, pivoted to 1,001 Nights at Dali's request. Only 100 of the planned 500 were ever completed.

Salvador Dali

The piece is believed to have originated from the 50 illustrations retained by the publishers Rizzoli, many of which were subsequently damaged or lost. The remaining half stayed with the Albarettos and was inherited by their daughter, Christina, Dali's goddaughter.

Gabrielle Downie of auctioneers Cheffins, who will be overseeing the sale, called the find "a genuine rediscovery of a work by one of the most famous artists in the world." She noted the painting's previous appearance at Sotheby's in the 1990s, where it was fully attributed to Dali — making the subsequent loss and recent reauthentication of its provenance a rare and valuable turn in the art world.

Salvador Dali

"It's an unusual piece that shows a different side to Dali's practice," Downie added. "To see such a rediscovery resurface after decades is thrilling."

The artwork has been certified by leading Dali expert Nicolas Descharnes and will be sold through Cheffins auction house on October 23.

Related topic:
Salvador Dali
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Money Heist: More than meets the eye

3y ago
Celebrating SM Sultan's birth centenary: The timeless legacy of a pioneering art icon

Celebrating SM Sultan's birth anniversary: The timeless legacy of a pioneering art icon

11m ago

Salvador Dali’s body to be exhumed

8y ago

Are you my surreal dad? Dali to be exhumed in paternity case

8y ago

FEATURE: Art therapy lends a hand in clinical psycholog

9y ago
প্রায় সাড়ে ৪ বছরের বেশি সময় মিয়ানমারের সড়কে সেনা সদস্যরা অবস্থান করছে। ফাইল ছবি: রয়টার্স
|আন্তর্জাতিক

৪ বছর পর জরুরি অবস্থা তুলে নিলো জান্তা, তবে কি শান্ত হচ্ছে মিয়ানমার?

জান্তার মুখপাত্র জাও মিন তুন সাংবাদিকদের ভয়েস মেসেজের মাধ্যমে জানান, বহু-দলীয় গণতন্ত্র প্রতিষ্ঠার লক্ষ্যে নির্বাচনের আয়োজন করা হচ্ছে। এই লক্ষ্য পূরণের অংশ হিসেবে আজ বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে জরুরি অবস্থা...

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই সনদ বাস্তবায়নের দাবিতে শাহবাগ মোড় অবরোধ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে