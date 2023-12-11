Prachyanat to conclude triumphant year with ‘Koinya’

This has been a good year for the pioneering theatre troupe Prachyanat, with houseful shows of more than 10 of its most popular plays, such as "Kinu Kahar er Thetar", "Pulsiraat", "Khawabnama" "Agunjatra" and "Circus Circus" amongst others.

The popular theatre troupe is going to conclude a glorious year with one of its initial plays, eminent thespian Azad Abul Kalam directorial "Koinya", being staged at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Wednesday (December 13) at 7 PM .

This is the second show of this renowned play this year. The play premiered on February 13, 2001, and has been mesmerising theatre audiences since then with its masterful storyline, mystic roots, and brilliant theatrics.

Murad Khan wrote the drama about the naïveté of the Sylhet-Sunamganj Haor area.

In the story of the intricate drama, the people of Kalaruka village think that Koinya Pir has watched over them since the entity passed over the area ages ago. Yet they hold onto the belief.

The entity left its companion, Bahurupi, as a fish in the pond of an empty house. Two brothers named Naior and Dilbar now live in the house. Everyone in the town knows that Koinya Pir has a lot of power over the dangerous Naior.

The enamored Naior talks for hours with Bahurupi as though he can learn everything from Bahurupi. Sheltered in this empty house, Naior arranged for his younger brother Dilbar to wed a young girl from his village. Naior himself once tried to marry someone he still loves but failed.

A canal symbolises the separation of the two villages. whose name is Chenger Canal. The lifestyle of Naior Ali of Kalaruka on the east bank is different from the western bank of the Chenger Canal. He wants to further his dominion at Kalaruka on that bank. The story of the drama "Koinya" thus progresses with such a story.

Various characters of the play are portrayed by Azad Abul Kalam, Kazi Toufiqul Islam Emon, Rahul Ananda, Shatabdi Wadud, Jahangir Alam, Reetu Sattar, Shahana Rahman Sumi, Shahed Ali, Tapan Majumdar, and many more. The staging and lighting have been planned by Md Saiful Islam and Rahul Ananda is in charge of music planning.