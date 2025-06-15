Photographer Pinu Rahman to represent Bangladesh at PhotOlympic 2025 in Russia

In 2019, Bangladeshi photographer Pinu Rahman rose to international prominence after winning the "Best of Nation" award at the prestigious World Photographic Cup. Now, he is set to participate in the globally renowned PhotOlympic 2025 event. Based on his performance in the third round, Pinu has been officially invited to compete in the final round, which will take place this August in the historic city of Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The 2025 edition of the 'International Photo Olympiad' saw participation from 387 photographers representing nearly 63 countries. Successfully clearing three rigorous selection rounds held between January and June 2025, with 12 international acceptances and an IAAP Salon Diploma Award, Pinu Rahman has earned a spot among the top 96 finalists worldwide who will advance to the final stage of the competition.

At the competition, Pinu's photo titled 'Canvas of the Sand Flight', submitted under the theme NATURE (Color – Mono Digital) in the Salon Diploma category, earned him international acclaim and played a key role in securing his place among the top 96 finalists of PhotOlympic 2025.

PhotOlympic 2025 is jointly organised by the League of Professional Photographers of Russia and the 24 Frame Photographic Community of Serbia. The event's primary objective is to preserve, promote, and celebrate national and international cultural heritage through photography.

Finalists selected for the concluding round must attend the official seven-day program in Saint Petersburg. This includes two live thematic photo shooting rounds, in which participants will be tasked with capturing the essence, beauty, and spirit of this artistic and historic city within a 24-hour timeframe. The competition will culminate in an international exhibition to be held in Russia and other countries around the world. In addition, a curated collection titled the "Olympic Almanac" featuring the best works of the winners will be published.

Pinu’s photo titled ‘Canvas of the Sand Flight’

Pinu Rahman, who grew up in Pirojpur, is an alumnus of the University of Dhaka and currently serves as an officer at Rupali Bank. As a full-time banker, he dedicates his weekends to photography. Affectionately calling these days Chhobibar (a coined term combining Chhobi, meaning photograph, and Shukrobar/Shonibar, meaning Friday/Saturday), he spends his days—and sometimes even nights—capturing everyday life through his lens.

Over the years, Pinu has won more than 80 international awards and honours by participating in various photography contests and exhibitions both at home and abroad. His photographs have been featured in prominent international media outlets, including The Guardian, The Times (UK), Deutsche Welle, and Al Jazeera.

His work has also been exhibited in several prestigious galleries and museums around the world, such as The Royal Photographic Society in Bristol, UK; Etihad Museum in Jumeirah, Dubai; Blank Wall Gallery in Athens, Greece; Espace Beaurepaire Art Gallery in Paris, France; and Granary Square in King's Cross, London. In addition to his photographic achievements, Pinu also serves as a jury member for several international photography competitions, including those hosted by the US-based International Awards Associates (IAA), Kioxia Excelens Awards, and Decagon Gallery in New York.