Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:42 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:49 PM

Philosophical drama ‘Socrates er Jobanbondi’ to be staged at Shilpakala today

Socrates er Jobanbondi
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is set to host the 162nd staging of the powerful philosophical play "Socrates er Jobanbondi" today (June 20), at 7pm. The production, presented by popular theatre troupe Drishyapat, is adapted from Plato's "Apologia Sokratous" and written by playwright Shishir Kumar Das. The direction is helmed by Ali Mahmud, who also stars in the play.

Socrates er Jobanbondi

At the heart of the play is the tragic trial of the Greek philosopher Socrates, whose unwavering pursuit of truth and reason led to a death sentence handed down by 501 jurors in ancient Athens. Accused of corrupting the youth and rejecting the state-sanctioned gods, Socrates could have chosen exile or even escaped. But instead, he accepted his fate and drank hemlock with stoic resolve, a moment immortalised in both philosophy and theatre.

"Socrates er Jobanbondi" examines how power reacts to critical thought. The narrative draws a clear line between Socrates' era and contemporary systems, where military forces, intelligence agencies, bureaucracies, corrupt politicians, and exploitative business figures often operate unchecked. The play reminds us that such forces have long caused irreparable harm in societies across the world—and continue to do so.

Socrates er Jobanbondi

"Socrates became a symbol that transcends time," said director and lead actor Ali Mahmud. "His defiance and dignity in the face of injustice still inspire thinkers, artists, and activists today."

The cast also includes Picklu Bokshi, Yash Zayedi, Parvez Akhtar, Subhash Biswas, and Ranoda, among others. 

Their performances aim to reawaken a dialogue about truth, ethics, and power in a time when Socratic questioning remains more relevant than ever.

Anjali Laho Mor
