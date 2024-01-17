Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jan 17, 2024 02:51 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 02:58 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

Mouawad’s ‘Birds of a Kind’ to be showcased in Chittagong

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jan 17, 2024 02:51 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 02:58 PM
Photos: Collected

Prominent performing art institution of Chittagong, Fame - School of Dance, Drama and Music's Theatre Department is going to stage its adapted play, "Khonj", in collaboration with the Alliance Française de Chittagong.

Ashim Das and Komol Barua adapted the play "Khonj" from Lebanese-Canadian writer and director Wajdi Mouawad's popular text "Birds of a Kind". This is going to be the play's 25th production.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fame - School of Dance, Drama and Music is going to showcase five shows of the Ashim Das directorial play between January 18 and 20 at the Theatre Institute, a convention centre in Chittagong. 

The first show is going to be performed on Thursday at 7 PM, and the rest of the shows will be showcased at 4 PM and 7 PM on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Weaving together multiple dialects and divergent worlds of experience, this powerful contemporary drama probes to the very heart of who we are – or think we are. The play revolves around a plot that invokes power dimensions among cast, class and ideology, egoistic conflicts and the eternal existential crisis of human beings.

Chanchal Chowdhury informs about working on new web-series
Read more

Chanchal Chowdhury informs about working on new web-series

Jishu Das, Mubidur Sujat, Komol Barua, Sabiha Binte Jashim, Dipto Chakraborty, Pooja Chakraborty, Sourav Hossain, Amita Barua, Shaon De, amongst others, will be performing in the play.

Bonna Mirza set to return to stage with Desh Natak
Read more

Bonna Mirza set to return to stage with Desh Natak

 

Related topic:
Fame - School of Dance, Drama and MusicAlliance Française de ChittagongPlay KhonjBirds of a Kind PlayWajdi Mouawad
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বৃহস্পতিবার দিবাগত রাত থেকে বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা, রাতের তাপমাত্রা কমবে
|আবহাওয়া

বৃহস্পতিবার দিবাগত রাত থেকে বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা, রাতের তাপমাত্রা কমবে

আজ ঢাকার সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা রেকর্ড করা হয়েছে ১৩ দশমিক এক ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস। বাতাসে আপেক্ষিক আর্দ্রতা ছিল ৯৬ শতাংশ।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

মূল্যস্ফীতি কমাতে নতুন মুদ্রানীতি দিচ্ছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification