‘Guardians of the Gods’ premieres in Dhaka with global collaboration

Acclaimed Bangladeshi troupe Prachyanat and Sweden's Unga Klara joined forces in Dhaka to stage "Guardians of the Gods", a globally toured play by Swedish playwright Erik Uddenberg that places children's inner lives at the centre of a theatrical experiment.

The bilingual production, translated into Bengali by Prajna Tasnuva Rubayyat and directed by Gustav Deinoff, will be performed today at La Galerie of Alliance Française de Dhaka. On the opening day, there will be two shows — the first at 7pm and the second at 8:15pm.

The play had its world premiere on May 30 in Diyarbakir, Turkey, and has since travelled across five continents, performed in 11 countries. Its arrival in Bangladesh marks the local premiere as part of The Childhood Project, a major international collaboration linking theatres from Bangladesh to Finland with the goal of enriching cultural experiences for children and young audiences worldwide.

Uddenberg developed the play after interviewing children and adults in eleven different countries. In the performance, adult actors embody the memories, fears and imaginings of children, creating a shifting world where characters transform and reveal supernatural abilities. The result highlights how adult power structures shape childhood and explores the fragile balance between protection and domination.

"Here grown-ups play children's experiences, and that reversal is the power of the piece," said actor Toufikul Islam Emon, who appears alongside Nahida Akhter Akhi and choreographer Diana Meriline. "The magic of the roles—our ability to shift and transform—lets us probe the complex ties between adults and children. Working with colleagues from eleven countries has been a continuous cultural exchange; every rehearsal brought new perspectives."

Director Deinoff's staging blends movement, music and puppetry, urging audiences to follow a dreamlike logic where adults narrate, guardians become foils, and the theatre itself transforms into a space where childhood trauma and resilience are enacted rather than explained. To many, the performance also resonates as a symbolic portrayal of children's resilience in a world dominated by adult authority.

As the play unfolds, the voices of children emerge powerfully. Deinoff stated, "Adults are like gods sometimes. With powers. They protect you. They're the kindest in the world. They hold the key to your future. Sometimes they're dangerous. You know that. But what they don't know is your power. That you can see right through them."

Reflecting on the project, director Gustav Deinoff described the work as "a play about what unites children across the globe: living in a world ruled by adults," noting that it would be performed in every participating country in its native language over the course of 2025. Playwright Erik Uddenberg added, "It is very rewarding to unite people from all over the world on this universal experience: being a child adjusting to adults."