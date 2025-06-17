BSA launches nationwide printmaking project to celebrate Bangladesh's linguistic diversity

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) has kicked off a vibrant new art initiative titled "Bhashajog: Celebrating Expression through Language in Printmaking", spotlighting the country's rich linguistic and cultural diversity. The weeklong workshop began on June 13 at the National Art Gallery Plaza in Shegun Bagicha, Dhaka, and will run through June 21, offering four daily sessions to a total of 80 registered participants each day.

Jointly organised by BSA's Department of Fine Arts, Shunno Art Space, and Chalantika Travelling Studio, the project aims to empower participants to portray their regional languages, dialects, and identities through printmaking and the written word. At a press conference yesterday, Mostafa Zaman, Prodyot Kumar Das, and workshop director Zafar Iqbal outlined the programme's goals and future vision.

After its Dhaka debut, the workshop will travel to districts including Madhupur, Birishiri, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Sylhet, Bandarban, Rangamati, and Khagrachari, with a long-term aim to reach every district in Bangladesh. The initiative includes mobile workshops, open-air exhibitions, and interactive public art sessions, fostering inclusion and creative freedom.

Organisers emphasised "Bhashajog" as an apolitical, collaborative celebration of language and identity, calling on the media to help spread its powerful message of unity through artistic expression