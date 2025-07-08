Anandita Khan harnesses dance to address climate crisis in UK residency

Bangladeshi dancer and choreographer Anandita Khan is currently in the UK for "Blue Sky", a collaborative project with Sampad South Asian Arts and Heritage, supported by the British Council's Connections Through Culture grant. The project uses a combination of dance and language to raise awareness about climate change, drawing parallels between the environmental challenges faced by communities in Bangladesh and those in Birmingham.

Before arriving in the UK, Anandita conducted field research in Sunamganj, a flood-prone region in northeastern Bangladesh. The stories and experiences she collected there now shape the creative direction of Blue Sky. The research process was documented by Asif Musaddeque and will be presented alongside Anandita's performance in Birmingham.

This marks Anandita's sixth international residency. Over three weeks in Birmingham, she is working closely with Sampad's team to develop the project through research, community engagement, and artistic collaboration. The initiative particularly focuses on involving young people through school-based workshops.

"Young people will inherit the consequences of this crisis," said Anandita. "Dance can be a powerful language to inspire that change."

The project is being led by Piali Ray, Director of Sampad. "Sampad has brought together an exceptional team whose dedication is making 'Blue Sky' deeply meaningful," Anandita shared.

A showcase of the research phase took place on July 7 at Midlands Arts Centre.

Raised in Dhaka, Anandita began dancing in her childhood while acting in one of her father's television dramas.

Speaking about her career, Anandita shared that pursuing dance in Bangladesh often falls outside traditional societal and religious expectations. "As a woman, I am taken less seriously," she said, adding that her husband, also from an artistic background, faces pressures to choose a more 'stable' profession.

However, she expressed gratitude for the support from both her family and her husband's. "I'm lucky to have that backing—it's not something every artist receives," she said.

Reflecting on her current trip, Anandita said she was enjoying the walkability and green spaces in Birmingham. "A few days ago, a runner stopped to say good morning—it was such a warm gesture," she said.

Through "Blue Sky", Anandita aims to amplify the urgency of the climate crisis. "In Dhaka, we may not see the full extent of the effects, but people living in coastal areas face floods and cyclones. So much of our country is at risk of going underwater," she said.